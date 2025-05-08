Who is Pope Leo XIV?

On May 8, 2025, the conclave of the College of Cardinals elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the 267th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church. Taking the name Pope Leo XIV, he is the first American-born pope in history and the first member of the Augustinian Order to be elected pope since Pope Eugene IV in the 15th century.



Born on September 14, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, Robert Prevost was raised in a devout Catholic family of French and Italian descent. He discerned his vocation early in life, entering the Order of Saint Augustine in 1977. He made his solemn profession in 1981 and was ordained to the priesthood on June 19, 1982.

Pope Leo XIV is a scholar of canon law, having earned a Licentiate and a Doctorate in Canon Law from the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas in Rome. Prior to his advanced studies, he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Villanova University and a Master of Divinity from the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago.

After his ordination, he was sent to Peru, where he served as a missionary and pastor in the Diocese of Chiclayo. In 2014, he was appointed Apostolic Administrator of Chiclayo and became its bishop in 2015, serving the diocese with pastoral zeal and a commitment to social justice.

From 2001 to 2013, he served as the Prior General of the Augustinian Order, leading the congregation through a period of global expansion and increased focus on mission work. His leadership was marked by an emphasis on community life, social outreach, and fostering vocations.

In 2023, Pope Francis appointed him as the Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, a position in which he oversaw the selection of bishops worldwide, advocating for pastoral leadership aligned with the Church's mission of evangelization and service to the poor.

On September 30, 2023, he was elevated to the rank of Cardinal-Deacon of Santa Monica degli Agostiniani, further solidifying his role as a key advisor to the Holy See.

As Pope Leo XIV, his papal motto is 'In illo uno unum' ('In the one Christ we are one'), reflecting his commitment to unity within the global Church. In his first public address as pope, he emphasized the need for peace, unity, and a renewed focus on the teachings of Christ.

Known for his pastoral sensitivity, academic rigor, and missionary spirit, Pope Leo XIV is expected to continue the legacy of Pope Francis while also bringing his own unique vision to the papacy. Fluent in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Italian, French, and Portuguese, he embodies the universality of the Church and a commitment to global outreach.