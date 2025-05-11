Daily Reading for Sunday, May 11th, 2025

Reading 1, Acts 13:14, 43-52 14 The others carried on from Perga till they reached Antioch in Pisidia. Here they went to synagogue on the Sabbath and took their seats.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 100:1-2, 3, 5 1 [Psalm For thanksgiving] Acclaim Yahweh, all the earth, 2 serve Yahweh with gladness, come into his presence with songs of joy! 3 Be sure that Yahweh is God, he made us, we belong to him, his people, the flock of his sheepfold. 5 For Yahweh is good, his faithful love is everlasting, his constancy from age to age.



Gospel, John 10:27-30

27 The sheep that belong to me listen to my voice; I know them and they follow me.

28 I give them eternal life; they will never be lost and no one will ever steal them from my hand.

29 The Father, for what he has given me, is greater than anyone, and no one can steal anything from the Father's hand.

30 The Father and I are one.

Reading 2, Revelation 7:9, 14-17

9 After that I saw that there was a huge number, impossible for anyone to count, of people from every nation, race, tribe and language; they were standing in front of the throne and in front of the Lamb, dressed in white robes and holding palms in their hands. They shouted in a loud voice,

14 I answered him, 'You can tell me, sir.' Then he said, 'These are the people who have been through the great trial; they have washed their robes white again in the blood of the Lamb.

15 That is why they are standing in front of God's throne and serving him day and night in his sanctuary; and the One who sits on the throne will spread his tent over them.

16 They will never hunger or thirst again; sun and scorching wind will never plague them,

17 because the Lamb who is at the heart of the throne will be their shepherd and will guide them to springs of living water; and God will wipe away all tears from their eyes.'