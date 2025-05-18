Daily Reading for Sunday, May 18th, 2025
Daily Reading for Sunday May 18, 2025Reading 1, Acts 14:21-27
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:8-9, 10-11, 12-13
Gospel, John 13:31-33, 34-35
Reading 2, Revelation 21:1-5
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Acts 14:21-27
21 Having preached the good news in that town and made a considerable number of disciples, they went back through Lystra, Iconium and Antioch.
22 They put fresh heart into the disciples, encouraging them to persevere in the faith, saying, 'We must all experience many hardships before we enter the kingdom of God.'
23 In each of these churches they appointed elders, and with prayer and fasting they commended them to the Lord in whom they had come to believe.
24 They passed through Pisidia and reached Pamphylia.
25 Then after proclaiming the word at Perga they went down to Attalia
26 and from there sailed for Antioch, where they had originally been commended to the grace of God for the work they had now completed.
27 On their arrival they assembled the church and gave an account of all that God had done with them, and how he had opened the door of faith to the gentiles.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:8-9, 10-11, 12-13
8 Yahweh is tenderness and pity, slow to anger, full of faithful love.
9 Yahweh is generous to all, his tenderness embraces all his creatures.
10 All your creatures shall thank you, Yahweh, and your faithful shall bless you.
11 They shall speak of the glory of your kingship and tell of your might,
12 making known your mighty deeds to the children of Adam, the glory and majesty of your kingship.
13 Your kingship is a kingship for ever, your reign lasts from age to age. Yahweh is trustworthy in all his words, and upright in all his deeds.
Gospel, John 13:31-33, 34-35
31 When he had gone, Jesus said: Now has the Son of man been glorified, and in him God has been glorified.
32 If God has been glorified in him, God will in turn glorify him in himself, and will glorify him very soon.
33 Little children, I shall be with you only a little longer. You will look for me, and, as I told the Jews, where I am going, you cannot come.
34 I give you a new commandment: love one another; you must love one another just as I have loved you.
35 It is by your love for one another, that everyone will recognise you as my disciples.
Reading 2, Revelation 21:1-5
1 Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth; the first heaven and the first earth had disappeared now, and there was no longer any sea.
2 I saw the holy city, the new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride dressed for her husband.
3 Then I heard a loud voice call from the throne, 'Look, here God lives among human beings. He will make his home among them; they will be his people, and he will be their God, God-with-them.
4 He will wipe away all tears from their eyes; there will be no more death, and no more mourning or sadness or pain. The world of the past has gone.'
5 Then the One sitting on the throne spoke. 'Look, I am making the whole of creation new. Write this, "What I am saying is trustworthy and will come true."
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for May 17th, 2025Reading 1, Acts 13:44-52
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 2-3, 3-4
Gospel, John 14:7-14
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
Pope Leo XIV – First American Pope
-
- Easter / Lent
- Ascension Day
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Stations of the Cross
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Pray the Rosary
5 Ways Surrendering to God Changes Your Life
Pope Leo XIV Defends Traditional Union Between Man and Woman, Calls for Peace and Dignity for All
Is California’s Big One Closer Than We Think?
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Sunday, May 18, 2025
- St. Pope John I: Saint of the Day for Sunday, May 18, 2025
- Prayer to St. Gabriel, for Others: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, May 10, 2025
- Daily Readings for Saturday, May 17, 2025
- St. Paschal Baylon: Saint of the Day for Saturday, May 17, 2025
- Prayer for Travelers: Prayer of the Day for Friday, May 09, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.