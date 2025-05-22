 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Little girl looking Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you. Help Now >

Daily Reading for Thursday, May 22nd, 2025

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Thursday, May 22nd, 2025 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Thursday May 22, 2025

Reading 1, Acts 15:7-21
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 96:1-2, 2-3, 10
Gospel, John 15:9-11
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Acts 15:7-21

7 and after a long discussion, Peter stood up and addressed them. 'My brothers,' he said, 'you know perfectly well that in the early days God made his choice among you: the gentiles were to learn the good news from me and so become believers.

8 And God, who can read everyone's heart, showed his approval of them by giving the Holy Spirit to them just as he had to us.

9 God made no distinction between them and us, since he purified their hearts by faith.

10 Why do you put God to the test now by imposing on the disciples the very burden that neither our ancestors nor we ourselves were strong enough to support?

11 But we believe that we are saved in the same way as they are: through the grace of the Lord Jesus.'

12 The entire assembly fell silent, and they listened to Barnabas and Paul describing all the signs and wonders God had worked through them among the gentiles.

13 When they had finished it was James who spoke. 'My brothers,' he said, 'listen to me.

14 Simeon has described how God first arranged to enlist a people for his name out of the gentiles.

15 This is entirely in harmony with the words of the prophets, since the scriptures say:

16 After that I shall return and rebuild the fallen hut of David; I shall make good the gaps in it and restore it.

17 Then the rest of humanity, and of all the nations once called mine, will look for the Lord, says the Lord who made this

18 known so long ago.

19 'My verdict is, then, that instead of making things more difficult for gentiles who turn to God,

20 we should send them a letter telling them merely to abstain from anything polluted by idols, from illicit marriages, from the meat of strangled animals and from blood.

21 For Moses has always had his preachers in every town and is read aloud in the synagogues every Sabbath.'


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 96:1-2, 2-3, 10

1 Sing a new song to Yahweh! Sing to Yahweh, all the earth!

2 Sing to Yahweh, bless his name! Proclaim his salvation day after day,

3 declare his glory among the nations, his marvels to every people!

10 Say among the nations, 'Yahweh is king.' The world is set firm, it cannot be moved. He will judge the nations with justice.


Gospel, John 15:9-11

9 I have loved you just as the Father has loved me. Remain in my love.

10 If you keep my commandments you will remain in my love, just as I have kept my Father's commandments and remain in his love.

11 I have told you this so that my own joy may be in you and your joy be complete.


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
May 2025
S M T W T F S
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
They are waiting for you. Will you answer?

They are waiting for you. Will you answer?

More Bible

Help Keep Catholic Online School Free

Help Keep Catholic Online School Free

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Pope Leo XIV – First American Pope

Pope Leo XIV – First American Pope
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle

What Pope Leo XIV’s Favorite Saint Reveals About the Heart of His Pastoral Mission

The Porn Industry Is Destroying Innocence One Click at a Time

Pope Leo XIV Urges Universities to Build Bridges for Ecological and Social Justice

Daily Catholic

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Light Your Free Candle for Pope Francis. May He Rest in Peace.

Light Your Free Candle for Pope Francis. May He Rest in Peace.

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.