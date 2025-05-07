Daily Reading for Wednesday, May 7th, 2025

Reading 1, Acts 8:1-8

1 Saul approved of the killing. That day a bitter persecution started against the church in Jerusalem, and everyone except the apostles scattered to the country districts of Judaea and Samaria.

2 There were some devout people, however, who buried Stephen and made great mourning for him.

3 Saul then began doing great harm to the church; he went from house to house arresting both men and women and sending them to prison.

4 Once they had scattered, they went from place to place preaching the good news.

5 And Philip went to a Samaritan town and proclaimed the Christ to them.

6 The people unanimously welcomed the message Philip preached, because they had heard of the miracles he worked and because they saw them for themselves.

7 For unclean spirits came shrieking out of many who were possessed, and several paralytics and cripples were cured.

8 As a result there was great rejoicing in that town.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 66:1-3, 4-5, 6-7

1 [For the choirmaster Song Psalm] Acclaim God, all the earth,

2 sing psalms to the glory of his name, glorify him with your praises,

3 say to God, 'How awesome you are! 'Your achievements are the measure of your power, your enemies woo your favour,

4 all the earth bows down before you, sings psalms to you, sings psalms to your name.

5 Come and see the marvels of God, his awesome deeds for the children of Adam:

6 he changed the sea into dry land, they crossed the river on foot. So let us rejoice in him,

7 who rules for ever by his power; his eyes keep watch on the nations to forestall rebellion against him.