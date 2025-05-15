We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Thursday, May 15th, 2025
Reading 1, Acts 13:13-25
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 89:2-3, 21-22, 25, 27
Gospel, John 13:16-20
Reading 1, Acts 13:13-25
13 Paul and his companions went by sea from Paphos to Perga in Pamphylia where John left them to go back to Jerusalem.
14 The others carried on from Perga till they reached Antioch in Pisidia. Here they went to synagogue on the Sabbath and took their seats.
15 After the passages from the Law and the Prophets had been read, the presidents of the synagogue sent them a message, 'Brothers, if you would like to address some words of encouragement to the congregation, please do so.'
16 Paul stood up, raised his hand for silence and began to speak: 'Men of Israel, and fearers of God, listen!
17 The God of our nation Israel chose our ancestors and made our people great when they were living in Egypt, a land not their own; then by divine power he led them out
18 and for about forty years took care of them in the desert.
19 When he had destroyed seven nations in Canaan, he put them in possession of their land
20 for about four hundred and fifty years. After this he gave them judges, down to the prophet Samuel.
21 Then they demanded a king, and God gave them Saul son of Kish, a man of the tribe of Benjamin. After forty years,
22 he deposed him and raised up David to be king, whom he attested in these words, "I have found David son of Jesse, a man after my own heart, who will perform my entire will."
23 To keep his promise, God has raised up for Israel one of David's descendants, Jesus, as Saviour,
24 whose coming was heralded by John when he proclaimed a baptism of repentance for the whole people of Israel.
25 Before John ended his course he said, "I am not the one you imagine me to be; there is someone coming after me whose sandal I am not fit to undo."
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 89:2-3, 21-22, 25, 27
2 for you have said: love is built to last for ever, you have fixed your constancy firm in the heavens.
3 'I have made a covenant with my Chosen One, sworn an oath to my servant David:
21 My hand will always be with him, my arm will make him strong.
22 'No enemy will be able to outwit him, no wicked man overcome him;
25 I shall establish his power over the sea, his dominion over the rivers.
27 So I shall make him my first-born, the highest of earthly kings.
Gospel, John 13:16-20
16 'In all truth I tell you, no servant is greater than his master, no messenger is greater than the one who sent him.
17 'Now that you know this, blessed are you if you behave accordingly.
18 I am not speaking about all of you: I know the ones I have chosen; but what scripture says must be fulfilled: 'He who shares my table takes advantage of me.
19 I tell you this now, before it happens, so that when it does happen you may believe that I am He.
20 In all truth I tell you, whoever welcomes the one I send, welcomes me, and whoever welcomes me, welcomes the one who sent me.'
