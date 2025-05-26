 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.

Help Now >

Daily Reading for Monday, May 26th, 2025

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Monday, May 26th, 2025 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Monday May 26, 2025

Reading 1, Acts 16:11-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 149:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 9
Gospel, John 15:26-16:4
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Acts 16:11-15

11 Sailing from Troas we made a straight run for Samothrace; the next day for Neapolis,

12 and from there for Philippi, a Roman colony and the principal city of that district of Macedonia.

13 After a few days in this city we went outside the gates beside a river as it was the Sabbath and this was a customary place for prayer. We sat down and preached to the women who had come to the meeting.

14 One of these women was called Lydia, a woman from the town of Thyatira who was in the purple-dye trade, and who revered God. She listened to us, and the Lord opened her heart to accept what Paul was saying.

15 After she and her household had been baptised she kept urging us, 'If you judge me a true believer in the Lord,' she said, 'come and stay with us.' And she would take no refusal.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 149:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 9

1 Alleluia! Sing a new song to Yahweh: his praise in the assembly of the faithful!

2 Israel shall rejoice in its Maker, the children of Zion delight in their king;

3 they shall dance in praise of his name, play to him on tambourines and harp!

4 For Yahweh loves his people, he will crown the humble with salvation.

5 The faithful exult in glory, shout for joy as they worship him,

6 praising God to the heights with their voices, a two-edged sword in their hands,

9 to execute on them the judgement passed -- to the honour of all his faithful.


Gospel, John 15:26-16:4

26 When the Paraclete comes, whom I shall send to you from the Father, the Spirit of truth who issues from the Father, he will be my witness.

27 And you too will be witnesses, because you have been with me from the beginning.

1 I have told you all this so that you may not fall away.

2 They will expel you from the synagogues, and indeed the time is coming when anyone who kills you will think he is doing a holy service to God.

3 They will do these things because they have never known either the Father or me.

4 But I have told you all this, so that when the time for it comes you may remember that I told you. I did not tell you this from the beginning, because I was with you;


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
May 2025
S M T W T F S
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

More Bible

Shop First Holy Communion Gifts | 15% Off!

Shop First Holy Communion Gifts | 15% Off!

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

Free Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School / Bulletin Inserts

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Pope Leo XIV – First American Pope

Pope Leo XIV – First American Pope
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle

Three New Venerables: Witnesses of Peace, Martyrdom, and Mission

Childhood Home of Pope Leo XIV Might be Preserved as a Historic Catholic Landmark

Deadly Shooting Outside Jewish Museum Sparks Global Grief and Security Concerns Amid Rising Antisemitism

Daily Catholic

Discover Wellness with Intensify Teas | Order Today!

Discover Wellness with Intensify Teas | Order Today!

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic-Owned Grass-fed Beef that Supports FREE Catholic Education

Supporting FREE Catholic Education with Grass-fed Beef

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.