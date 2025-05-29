Daily Reading for Thursday, May 29th, 2025
Daily Reading for Thursday May 29, 2025Reading 1, Acts 1:1-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 47:2-3, 6-7, 8-9
Gospel, Luke 24:46-53
Reading 2, Ephesians 1:17-23
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Acts 1:1-11
1 In my earlier work, Theophilus, I dealt with everything Jesus had done and taught from the beginning
2 until the day he gave his instructions to the apostles he had chosen through the Holy Spirit, and was taken up to heaven.
3 He had shown himself alive to them after his Passion by many demonstrations: for forty days he had continued to appear to them and tell them about the kingdom of God.
4 While at table with them, he had told them not to leave Jerusalem, but to wait there for what the Father had promised. 'It is', he had said, 'what you have heard me speak about:
5 John baptised with water but, not many days from now, you are going to be baptised with the Holy Spirit.'
6 Now having met together, they asked him, 'Lord, has the time come for you to restore the kingdom to Israel?'
7 He replied, 'It is not for you to know times or dates that the Father has decided by his own authority,
8 but you will receive the power of the Holy Spirit which will come on you, and then you will be my witnesses not only in Jerusalem but throughout Judaea and Samaria, and indeed to earth's remotest end.'
9 As he said this he was lifted up while they looked on, and a cloud took him from their sight.
10 They were still staring into the sky as he went, when suddenly two men in white were standing beside them,
11 and they said, 'Why are you Galileans standing here looking into the sky? This Jesus who has been taken up from you into heaven will come back in the same way as you have seen him go to heaven.'
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 47:2-3, 6-7, 8-9
2 For Yahweh, the Most High, is glorious, the great king over all the earth.
3 He brings peoples under our yoke and nations under our feet.
6 Let the music sound for our God, let it sound, let the music sound for our king, let it sound.
7 For he is king of the whole world; learn the music, let it sound for God!
8 God reigns over the nations, seated on his holy throne.
9 The leaders of the nations rally to the people of the God of Abraham. The shields of the earth belong to God, who is exalted on high.
Gospel, Luke 24:46-53
46 and he said to them, 'So it is written that the Christ would suffer and on the third day rise from the dead,
47 and that, in his name, repentance for the forgiveness of sins would be preached to all nations, beginning from Jerusalem.
48 You are witnesses to this.
49 'And now I am sending upon you what the Father has promised. Stay in the city, then, until you are clothed with the power from on high.'
50 Then he took them out as far as the outskirts of Bethany, and raising his hands he blessed them.
51 Now as he blessed them, he withdrew from them and was carried up to heaven.
52 They worshipped him and then went back to Jerusalem full of joy;
53 and they were continually in the Temple praising God.
Reading 2, Ephesians 1:17-23
17 May the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, give you a spirit of wisdom and perception of what is revealed, to bring you to full knowledge of him.
18 May he enlighten the eyes of your mind so that you can see what hope his call holds for you, how rich is the glory of the heritage he offers among his holy people,
19 and how extraordinarily great is the power that he has exercised for us believers; this accords with the strength of his power
20 at work in Christ, the power which he exercised in raising him from the dead and enthroning him at his right hand, in heaven,
21 far above every principality, ruling force, power or sovereignty, or any other name that can be named, not only in this age but also in the age to come.
22 He has put all things under his feet, and made him, as he is above all things, the head of the Church;
23 which is his Body, the fullness of him who is filled, all in all.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for May 28th, 2025Reading 1, Acts 17:15, 22-18:1
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 148:1-2, 11-12, 13, 14
Gospel, John 16:12-15
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
Pope Leo XIV – First American Pope
-
- Easter / Lent
- Ascension Day
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Stations of the Cross
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Pray the Rosary
The Spirit of Antichrist: How the Psychology of Totalitarianism Explains America’s Political Madness
Pope Leo XIV Encourages Hope and Marian Devotion in Surprise Appearances
New Antibiotic Offers Hope in Global Health Crisis, Catholic Experts Urge Stewardship and Solidarity
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Thursday, May 29, 2025
- St. Maximinus of Trier: Saint of the Day for Thursday, May 29, 2025
- Prayer to St. Gabriel, for Others: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, May 10, 2025
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, May 28, 2025
- Bl. Margaret Pole: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, May 28, 2025
- Prayer for Travelers: Prayer of the Day for Friday, May 09, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.