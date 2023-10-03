 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023

Daily Reading for Tuesday October 3, 2023

Reading 1, Zechariah 8:20-23
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 87:1-3, 4-5, 6-7
Gospel, Luke 9:51-56
Reading 1, Zechariah 8:20-23

20 'Yahweh Sabaoth says this, "In the future, peoples and citizens of many cities will come;

21 and citizens of one city will go to the next and say: We must certainly go to entreat Yahweh's favour and seek out Yahweh Sabaoth; I am going myself.

22 Yes, many peoples and great nations will seek out Yahweh Sabaoth in Jerusalem and entreat Yahweh's favour."

23 'Yahweh Sabaoth says this, "In those days, ten men from nations of every language will take a Jew by the sleeve and say: We want to go with you, since we have learnt that God is with you." '


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 87:1-3, 4-5, 6-7

1 [Of the sons of Korah Psalm Song] With its foundations on the holy mountains,

2 Yahweh loves his city, he prefers the gates of Zion to any dwelling-place in Jacob.

3 He speaks of glory for you, city of God,

4 'I number Rahab and Babylon among those that acknowledge me; look at Tyre, Philistia, Ethiopia, so and so was born there.'

5 But of Zion it will be said, 'Every one was born there,' her guarantee is the Most High.

6 Yahweh in his register of peoples will note against each, 'Born there',

7 princes no less than native-born; all make their home in you.


Gospel, Luke 9:51-56

51 Now it happened that as the time drew near for him to be taken up, he resolutely turned his face towards Jerusalem

52 and sent messengers ahead of him. These set out, and they went into a Samaritan village to make preparations for him,

53 but the people would not receive him because he was making for Jerusalem.

54 Seeing this, the disciples James and John said, 'Lord, do you want us to call down fire from heaven to burn them up?'

55 But he turned and rebuked them,

56 and they went on to another village.


October 2023
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031
Daily Catholic

