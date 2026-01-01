Daily Reading for Saturday, January 24th, 2026
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Samuel 1:1-4, 11-12, 19, 23-27
1 There was a man of Ramathaim, a Zuphite from the highlands of Ephraim whose name was Elkanah son of Jeroham, son of Elihu, son of Tohu, son of Zuph, an Ephraimite.
2 He had two wives, one called Hannah, the other Peninnah; Peninnah had children but Hannah had none.
3 Every year this man used to go up from his town to worship, and to sacrifice to Yahweh Sabaoth at Shiloh. (The two sons of Eli, Hophni and Phinehas, were there as priests of Yahweh.)
4 One day Elkanah offered a sacrifice. Now he used to give portions to Peninnah and to all her sons and daughters;
11 and she made this vow, 'Yahweh Sabaoth! Should you condescend to notice the humiliation of your servant and keep her in mind instead of disregarding your servant, and give her a boy, I will give him to Yahweh for the whole of his life and no razor shall ever touch his head.'
12 While she went on praying to Yahweh, Eli was watching her mouth,
19 They got up early in the morning and, after worshipping Yahweh, set out and went home to Ramah. Elkanah lay with his wife Hannah, and Yahweh remembered her.
23 Elkanah her husband then said to her, 'Do what you think fit; wait until you have weaned him. May Yahweh bring about what he has said.' So the woman stayed behind and nursed her child until she weaned him.
24 When she had weaned him, she took him up with her, as well as a three-year-old bull, an ephah of flour and a skin of wine, and took him into the temple of Yahweh at Shiloh; the child was very young.
25 They sacrificed the bull and led the child to Eli.
26 She said, 'If you please, my lord! As you live, my lord, I am the woman who stood beside you here, praying to Yahweh.
27 This is the child for which I was praying, and Yahweh has granted me what I asked of him.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 80:2-3, 5-7
2 over Ephraim, Benjamin and Manasseh; rouse your valour and come to our help.
3 God, bring us back, let your face shine on us and we shall be safe.
5 You have made tears their food, redoubled tears their drink.
6 You let our neighbours quarrel over us, our enemies mock us.
7 God Sabaoth, bring us back, let your face shine on us and we shall be safe.
Gospel, Mark 3:20-21
20 He went home again, and once more such a crowd collected that they could not even have a meal.
21 When his relations heard of this, they set out to take charge of him; they said, 'He is out of his mind.'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for January 23rd, 2026Reading 1, Samuel 24:3-21
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 57:2, 3-4, 6, 11
Gospel, Mark 3:13-19
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
