Daily Reading for Friday, January 2nd, 2026

Daily Reading for Friday January 2, 2026

Reading 1, John 2:22-28
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 2-3, 3-4
Gospel, John 1:19-28
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, John 2:22-28

22 and when Jesus rose from the dead, his disciples remembered that he had said this, and they believed the scripture and what he had said.

23 During his stay in Jerusalem for the feast of the Passover many believed in his name when they saw the signs that he did,

24 but Jesus knew all people and did not trust himself to them;

25 he never needed evidence about anyone; he could tell what someone had within.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 2-3, 3-4

1 [Psalm] Sing a new song to Yahweh, for he has performed wonders, his saving power is in his right hand and his holy arm.

2 Yahweh has made known his saving power, revealed his saving justice for the nations to see,

3 mindful of his faithful love and his constancy to the House of Israel. The whole wide world has seen the saving power of our God.

4 Acclaim Yahweh, all the earth, burst into shouts of joy!


Gospel, John 1:19-28

19 This was the witness of John, when the Jews sent to him priests and Levites from Jerusalem to ask him, 'Who are you?'

20 He declared, he did not deny but declared, 'I am not the Christ.'

21 So they asked, 'Then are you Elijah?' He replied, 'I am not.' 'Are you the Prophet?' He answered, 'No.'

22 So they said to him, 'Who are you? We must take back an answer to those who sent us. What have you to say about yourself?'

23 So he said, 'I am, as Isaiah prophesied: A voice of one that cries in the desert: Prepare a way for the Lord. Make his paths straight!'

24 Now those who had been sent were Pharisees,

25 and they put this question to him, 'Why are you baptising if you are not the Christ, and not Elijah, and not the Prophet?'

26 John answered them, 'I baptise with water; but standing among you -- unknown to you-

27 is the one who is coming after me; and I am not fit to undo the strap of his sandal.'

28 This happened at Bethany, on the far side of the Jordan, where John was baptising.


January 2026
S M T W T F S
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
