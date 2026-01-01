Daily Reading for Friday, January 9th, 2026
Daily Reading for Friday January 9, 2026Reading 1, First John 5:5-13
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 147:12-13, 14-15, 19-20
Gospel, Luke 5:12-16
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, First John 5:5-13
5 Who can overcome the world but the one who believes that Jesus is the Son of God?
6 He it is who came by water and blood, Jesus Christ, not with water alone but with water and blood, and it is the Spirit that bears witness, for the Spirit is Truth.
7 So there are three witnesses,
8 the Spirit, water and blood; and the three of them coincide.
9 If we accept the testimony of human witnesses, God's testimony is greater, for this is God's testimony which he gave about his Son.
10 Whoever believes in the Son of God has this testimony within him, and whoever does not believe is making God a liar, because he has not believed the testimony God has given about his Son.
11 This is the testimony: God has given us eternal life, and this life is in his Son.
12 Whoever has the Son has life, and whoever has not the Son of God has not life.
13 I have written this to you who believe in the name of the Son of God so that you may know that you have eternal life.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 147:12-13, 14-15, 19-20
12 Praise Yahweh, Jerusalem, Zion, praise your God.
13 For he gives strength to the bars of your gates, he blesses your children within you,
14 he maintains the peace of your frontiers, gives you your fill of finest wheat.
15 He sends his word to the earth, his command runs quickly,
19 He reveals his word to Jacob, his statutes and judgements to Israel.
20 For no other nation has he done this, no other has known his judgements.
Gospel, Luke 5:12-16
12 Now it happened that Jesus was in one of the towns when suddenly a man appeared, covered with a skin-disease. Seeing Jesus he fell on his face and implored him saying, 'Sir, if you are willing you can cleanse me.'
13 He stretched out his hand, and touched him saying, 'I am willing. Be cleansed.' At once the skin-disease left him.
14 He ordered him to tell no one, 'But go and show yourself to the priest and make the offering for your cleansing just as Moses prescribed, as evidence to them.'
15 But the news of him kept spreading, and large crowds would gather to hear him and to have their illnesses cured,
16 but he would go off to some deserted place and pray.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for January 8th, 2026Reading 1, First John 4:19-5:4
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 72:1-2, 14-15, 17
Gospel, Luke 4:14-22
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
An Urgent Message from Sister Sara – Please Watch
- Advent / Christmas
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Stations of the Cross
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Pray the Rosary
Pope Leo XIV Appoints Auxiliary Bishop John S. Bonnici as New Shepherd of Rochester
Russian-Linked Oil Tanker Seized in Allied Effort Against Terror Financing
Priest Urges Cardinals to Consider New Jurisdiction for Traditional Latin Mass Ahead of Consistory
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2026 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2026 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.