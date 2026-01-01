We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Saturday, January 3rd, 2026
Daily Reading for Saturday January 3, 2026Reading 1, John 2:29-3:6
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 3-4, 5-6
Gospel, John 1:29-34
Reading 1, John 2:29-3:6
1 There was one of the Pharisees called Nicodemus, a leader of the Jews,
2 who came to Jesus by night and said, 'Rabbi, we know that you have come from God as a teacher; for no one could perform the signs that you do unless God were with him.'
3 Jesus answered: In all truth I tell you, no one can see the kingdom of God without being born from above.
4 Nicodemus said, 'How can anyone who is already old be born? Is it possible to go back into the womb again and be born?'
5 Jesus replied: In all truth I tell you, no one can enter the kingdom of God without being born through water and the Spirit;
6 what is born of human nature is human; what is born of the Spirit is spirit.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 3-4, 5-6
1 [Psalm] Sing a new song to Yahweh, for he has performed wonders, his saving power is in his right hand and his holy arm.
3 mindful of his faithful love and his constancy to the House of Israel. The whole wide world has seen the saving power of our God.
4 Acclaim Yahweh, all the earth, burst into shouts of joy!
5 Play to Yahweh on the harp, to the sound of instruments;
6 to the sound of trumpet and horn, acclaim the presence of the King.
Gospel, John 1:29-34
29 The next day, he saw Jesus coming towards him and said, 'Look, there is the lamb of God that takes away the sin of the world.
30 It was of him that I said, "Behind me comes one who has passed ahead of me because he existed before me."
31 I did not know him myself, and yet my purpose in coming to baptise with water was so that he might be revealed to Israel.'
32 And John declared, 'I saw the Spirit come down on him like a dove from heaven and rest on him.
33 I did not know him myself, but he who sent me to baptise with water had said to me, "The man on whom you see the Spirit come down and rest is the one who is to baptise with the Holy Spirit."
34 I have seen and I testify that he is the Chosen One of God.'
