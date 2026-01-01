Daily Reading for Saturday, January 3rd, 2026

Reading 1, John 2:29-3:6

1 There was one of the Pharisees called Nicodemus, a leader of the Jews,

2 who came to Jesus by night and said, 'Rabbi, we know that you have come from God as a teacher; for no one could perform the signs that you do unless God were with him.'

3 Jesus answered: In all truth I tell you, no one can see the kingdom of God without being born from above.

4 Nicodemus said, 'How can anyone who is already old be born? Is it possible to go back into the womb again and be born?'

5 Jesus replied: In all truth I tell you, no one can enter the kingdom of God without being born through water and the Spirit;

6 what is born of human nature is human; what is born of the Spirit is spirit.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 3-4, 5-6

1 [Psalm] Sing a new song to Yahweh, for he has performed wonders, his saving power is in his right hand and his holy arm.

3 mindful of his faithful love and his constancy to the House of Israel. The whole wide world has seen the saving power of our God.

4 Acclaim Yahweh, all the earth, burst into shouts of joy!

5 Play to Yahweh on the harp, to the sound of instruments;

6 to the sound of trumpet and horn, acclaim the presence of the King.