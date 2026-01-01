We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Monday, January 12th, 2026
Reading 1, Samuel 1:1-8
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 116:12-13, 14-17, 18-19
Gospel, Mark 1:14-20
1 There was a man of Ramathaim, a Zuphite from the highlands of Ephraim whose name was Elkanah son of Jeroham, son of Elihu, son of Tohu, son of Zuph, an Ephraimite.
2 He had two wives, one called Hannah, the other Peninnah; Peninnah had children but Hannah had none.
3 Every year this man used to go up from his town to worship, and to sacrifice to Yahweh Sabaoth at Shiloh. (The two sons of Eli, Hophni and Phinehas, were there as priests of Yahweh.)
4 One day Elkanah offered a sacrifice. Now he used to give portions to Peninnah and to all her sons and daughters;
5 to Hannah, however, he would give only one portion: for, although he loved Hannah more, Yahweh had made her barren.
6 Furthermore, her rival would taunt and provoke her, because Yahweh had made her womb barren.
7 And this went on year after year; every time they went up to the temple of Yahweh she used to taunt her. On that day she wept and would not eat anything;
8 so her husband Elkanah said, 'Hannah, why are you crying? Why are you not eating anything? Why are you so sad? Am I not more to you than ten sons?'
12 What return can I make to Yahweh for his generosity to me?
13 I shall take up the cup of salvation and call on the name of Yahweh.
14 I shall fulfil my vows to Yahweh, witnessed by all his people.
15 Costly in Yahweh's sight is the death of his faithful.
16 I beg you, Yahweh! I am your servant, I am your servant and my mother was your servant; you have undone my fetters.
17 I shall offer you a sacrifice of thanksgiving and call on the name of Yahweh.
18 I shall fulfil my vows to Yahweh, witnessed by all his people,
19 in the courts of the house of Yahweh, in your very heart, Jerusalem.
14 After John had been arrested, Jesus went into Galilee. There he proclaimed the gospel from God saying,
15 'The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is close at hand. Repent, and believe the gospel.'
16 As he was walking along by the Lake of Galilee he saw Simon and Simon's brother Andrew casting a net in the lake -- for they were fishermen.
17 And Jesus said to them, 'Come after me and I will make you into fishers of people.'
18 And at once they left their nets and followed him.
19 Going on a little further, he saw James son of Zebedee and his brother John; they too were in their boat, mending the nets.
20 At once he called them and, leaving their father Zebedee in the boat with the men he employed, they went after him.
