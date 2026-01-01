Daily Reading for Thursday, January 29th, 2026

Reading 1, Samuel 7:18-19, 24-29

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 132:1-2, 3-5, 11, 12, 13-14

1 [Song of Ascents] Yahweh, remember David and all the hardships he endured,

2 the oath he swore to Yahweh, his vow to the Mighty One of Jacob:

3 'I will not enter tent or house, will not climb into bed,

4 will not allow myself to sleep, not even to close my eyes,

5 till I have found a place for Yahweh, a dwelling for the Mighty One of Jacob!'

11 Yahweh has sworn to David, and will always remain true to his word, 'I promise that I will set a son of yours upon your throne.

12 If your sons observe my covenant and the instructions I have taught them, their sons too for evermore will occupy your throne.'

13 For Yahweh has chosen Zion, he has desired it as a home.

14 'Here shall I rest for evermore, here shall I make my home as I have wished.