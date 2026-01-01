We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Thursday, January 29th, 2026
Daily Reading for Thursday January 29, 2026Reading 1, Samuel 7:18-19, 24-29
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 132:1-2, 3-5, 11, 12, 13-14
Gospel, Mark 4:21-25
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Samuel 7:18-19, 24-29
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 132:1-2, 3-5, 11, 12, 13-14
1 [Song of Ascents] Yahweh, remember David and all the hardships he endured,
2 the oath he swore to Yahweh, his vow to the Mighty One of Jacob:
3 'I will not enter tent or house, will not climb into bed,
4 will not allow myself to sleep, not even to close my eyes,
5 till I have found a place for Yahweh, a dwelling for the Mighty One of Jacob!'
11 Yahweh has sworn to David, and will always remain true to his word, 'I promise that I will set a son of yours upon your throne.
12 If your sons observe my covenant and the instructions I have taught them, their sons too for evermore will occupy your throne.'
13 For Yahweh has chosen Zion, he has desired it as a home.
14 'Here shall I rest for evermore, here shall I make my home as I have wished.
Gospel, Mark 4:21-25
21 He also said to them, 'Is a lamp brought in to be put under a tub or under the bed? Surely to be put on the lamp-stand?
22 For there is nothing hidden, but it must be disclosed, nothing kept secret except to be brought to light.
23 Anyone who has ears for listening should listen!'
24 He also said to them, 'Take notice of what you are hearing. The standard you use will be used for you -- and you will receive more besides;
25 anyone who has, will be given more; anyone who has not, will be deprived even of what he has.'
Why the Church Still Needs St. Thomas Aquinas Today
Why Tuition Is Silently Excluding Families From the Faith
Holocaust Remembrance Day Highlights the Church’s Rejection of Antisemitism
