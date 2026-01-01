Daily Reading for Wednesday, January 14th, 2026

Reading 1, Samuel 3:1-10, 19-20

1 Now, the boy Samuel was serving Yahweh in the presence of Eli; in those days it was rare for Yahweh to speak; visions were uncommon.

2 One day, it happened that Eli was lying down in his room. His eyes were beginning to grow dim; he could no longer see.

3 The lamp of God had not yet gone out, and Samuel was lying in Yahweh's sanctuary, where the ark of God was,

4 when Yahweh called, 'Samuel! Samuel!' He answered, 'Here I am,'

5 and, running to Eli, he said, 'Here I am, as you called me.' Eli said, 'I did not call. Go back and lie down.' So he went and lay down.

6 And again Yahweh called, 'Samuel! Samuel!' He got up and went to Eli and said, 'Here I am, as you called me.' He replied, 'I did not call, my son; go back and lie down.'

7 As yet, Samuel had no knowledge of Yahweh and the word of Yahweh had not yet been revealed to him.

8 Again Yahweh called, the third time. He got up and went to Eli and said, 'Here I am, as you called me.' Eli then understood that Yahweh was calling the child,

9 and he said to Samuel, 'Go and lie down, and if someone calls say, "Speak, Yahweh; for your servant is listening." ' So Samuel went and lay down in his place.

10 Yahweh then came and stood by, calling as he had done before, 'Samuel! Samuel!' Samuel answered, 'Speak, Yahweh; for your servant is listening.'

19 Samuel grew up. Yahweh was with him and did not let a single word fall to the ground of all that he had told him.

20 All Israel knew, from Dan to Beersheba, that Samuel was attested as a prophet of Yahweh.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 40:2-5, 7-8, 8-9, 10

2 He pulled me up from the seething chasm, from the mud of the mire. He set my feet on rock, and made my footsteps firm.

3 He put a fresh song in my mouth, praise of our God. Many will be awestruck at the sight, and will put their trust in Yahweh.

4 How blessed are those who put their trust in Yahweh, who have not sided with rebels and those who have gone astray in falsehood.

5 How much you have done, Yahweh, my God -- your wonders, your plans for us -- you have no equal. I will proclaim and speak of them; they are beyond number.

7 then I said, 'Here I am, I am coming.' In the scroll of the book it is written of me,

8 my delight is to do your will; your law, my God, is deep in my heart.

9 I proclaimed the saving justice of Yahweh in the great assembly. See, I will not hold my tongue, as you well know.

10 I have not kept your saving justice locked in the depths of my heart, but have spoken of your constancy and saving help. I have made no secret of your faithful and steadfast love, in the great assembly.