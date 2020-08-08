Daily Reading for Saturday, August 8th, 2020

Reading 1, Habakkuk 1:12--2:4

12 Surely you, Yahweh, are from ancient times, my holy God, who never dies! Yahweh, you have appointed him to execute judgement; O Rock, you have set him firm to punish.

13 Your eyes are too pure to rest on evil, you cannot look on at oppression. Why do you look on at those who play the traitor, why say nothing while the wicked swallows someone more upright than himself?

14 Why treat people like fish of the sea, like gliding creatures who have no leader?

15 They haul them all up on their hook, they catch them in their net, they sweep them up in their dragnet and then make merry and rejoice.

16 And so they offer a sacrifice to their net, and burn incense to their dragnet, for by these they get a rich living and live off the fat of the land.

17 Are they to go on emptying their net unceasingly, slaughtering the nations without pity?

1 I shall stand at my post, I shall station myself on my watch-tower, watching to see what he will say to me, what answer he will make to my complaints.

2 Then Yahweh answered me and said, 'Write the vision down, inscribe it on tablets to be easily read.

3 For the vision is for its appointed time, it hastens towards its end and it will not lie; although it may take some time, wait for it, for come it certainly will before too long.

4 'You see, anyone whose heart is not upright will succumb, but the upright will live through faithfulness.'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 9:8-9, 10-11, 12-13

8 he will himself judge the world in uprightness, will give a true verdict on the nations.

9 May Yahweh be a stronghold for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble!

10 Those who revere your name can rely on you, you never desert those who seek you, Yahweh.

11 Sing to Yahweh who dwells in Zion, tell the nations his mighty deeds,

12 for the avenger of blood does not forget them, he does not ignore the cry of the afflicted.

13 Have pity on me, Yahweh, see my affliction, pull me back from the gates of death,