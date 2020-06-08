We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Monday, June 8th, 2020
Daily Reading for Monday June 8, 2020Reading 1, First Kings 17:1-7
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 121:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8
Gospel, Matthew 5:1-12
Reading 1, First Kings 17:1-7
1 Elijah the Tishbite, of Tishbe in Gilead, said to Ahab, 'By the life of Yahweh, God of Israel, whom I serve, there will be neither dew nor rain these coming years unless I give the word.'
2 The word of Yahweh came to him,
3 'Go away from here, go east and hide by the torrent of Cherith, east of the Jordan.
4 You can drink from the stream, and I have ordered the ravens to bring you food there.'
5 So he set out and did as Yahweh had said; he went and stayed by the torrent of Cherith, east of the Jordan.
6 The ravens brought him bread in the morning and meat in the evening, and he quenched his thirst at the stream.
7 But after a while the stream dried up, for the country had had no rain.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 121:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8
1 [Song of Ascents] I lift up my eyes to the mountains; where is my help to come from?
2 My help comes from Yahweh who made heaven and earth.
3 May he save your foot from stumbling; may he, your guardian, not fall asleep!
4 You see -- he neither sleeps nor slumbers, the guardian of Israel.
5 Yahweh is your guardian, your shade, Yahweh, at your right hand.
6 By day the sun will not strike you, nor the moon by night.
7 Yahweh guards you from all harm Yahweh guards your life,
8 Yahweh guards your comings and goings, henceforth and for ever.
FREE Catholic Classes Enroll Now
Gospel, Matthew 5:1-12
1 Seeing the crowds, he went onto the mountain. And when he was seated his disciples came to him.
2 Then he began to speak. This is what he taught them:
3 How blessed are the poor in spirit: the kingdom of Heaven is theirs.
4 Blessed are the gentle: they shall have the earth as inheritance.
5 Blessed are those who mourn: they shall be comforted.
6 Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for uprightness: they shall have their fill.
7 Blessed are the merciful: they shall have mercy shown them.
8 Blessed are the pure in heart: they shall see God.
9 Blessed are the peacemakers: they shall be recognised as children of God.
10 Blessed are those who are persecuted in the cause of uprightness: the kingdom of Heaven is theirs.
11 'Blessed are you when people abuse you and persecute you and speak all kinds of calumny against you falsely on my account.
12 Rejoice and be glad, for your reward will be great in heaven; this is how they persecuted the prophets before you.
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
June 7th, 2020Reading 1, Exodus 34:4-6, 8-9
Responsorial Psalm, Daniel 3:52, 53, 54, 55, 56
Gospel, John 3:16-18
Reading 2, Second Corinthians 13:11-13
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
Free Catholic PDF'sHow to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium.
Download Now >
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Philomena
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Anthony of Padua
- St. Christopher
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.