Prayer of the Day for Monday, September 8

A Prayer for Grandparents

Dear St. Ann,

You were truly twice blessed

To have our blessed Mother

As your daughter

And Jesus our Savior

As your grandson.

I know that every period

Of our lives

Has its responsibilities

As well as its joys.



Today, it seems

That grandparents

Have either too little

Use or too much;

Either we are shunted aside

To do nothing,

Or we are called upon

To do everything.



Help me to know

Just where my duties lie

In my particular situation

And to carry them out as best I can.



Take care of my family,

My children, and their children.

Inspire them all

To follow your Grandson

And lead truly Christian lives.



Keep all of us

In your loving care,

Never let us turn away from Jesus,

And help us in the end

To receive the joy

Of entering into your Grandsonsï¿½

Glorious presence forever.



Good St. Ann pray for us grandparents.



Amen.



