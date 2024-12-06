Prayer of the Day for Friday, December 6

Everything has its Time

For everything there is a season,

and a time for every matter under heaven:



a time to be born,

and a time to die;

a time to plant,

and a time to pluck up what is planted;

a time to kill,

and a time to heal;

a time to break down,

and a time to build up;

a time to weep,

and a time to laugh;

a time to mourn,

and a time to dance;

a time to throw away stones,

and a time to gather stones together;

a time to embrace,

and a time to refrain from embracing;

a time to seek,

and a time to lose;

a time to keep,

and a time to throw away;

a time to tear,

and a time to sew;

a time to keep silence,

and a time to speak;

a time to love,

and a time to hate;

a time for war,

and a time for peace.



[Ecclesiastes 3:1-18; NRSV]