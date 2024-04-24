Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, April 24

A Prayer for Special Intentions

Almighty and loving Father,

I thank you for giving St. Gerard to us

as a most appealing model and powerful friend.

By his example,

he showed us how to love and trust You.

You have showered many blessings

on those who call upon him.

For Your greater glory and my welfare,

please grant me the favours

which I ask in his name.



(Mention your needs here...)



And you, my powerful patron,

intercede for me before the throne of God.

Draw near to that throne

and do not leave it until you have been heard.

O good saint,

to you I address my feverent prayers;

graciously accept them

and let me experience in some way

the effects of your powerful intercession.



Amen.

