Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, April 2

Prayer for Acceptance of Death

Most Sacred Heart of Jesus,
I accept from Your hands whatever kind of death
it may please You to send me this day (night)
with all its pains, penalties and sorrows;
in reparation for all of my sins,
for the souls in Purgatory,
for all those who will die today
and for Your greater glory.

Amen.

