Prayer of the Day for Friday, January 12

Prayers at the Day's Beginning

Lord, one more day to love you!

Brother Charles de Foucauld



O Jesus, watch over me always, especially today, or I shall betray you like Judas.

St. Philip Neri



Lord, today is the day I begin!

St. Philip Neri



Jesus, shine through me and be so in me that every person I come in contact with may feel your presence in my soul.

John Henry Cardinal Newman



My God, send me thy Holy Spirit to teach me what I am and what thou art!

St. John Vianney



May the Passion of Christ be ever in our heart.

St. Paul of the Cross



And to be more with Him, more with Him, not merely with oneself.

Pope John Paul II