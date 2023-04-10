Prayer of the Day for Monday, April 10

Prayer for Christian Families

(By Pope Pius XII)

O Lord, God of goodness and mercy,

Who in the midst of an evil and sinful world

hast presented to the society of the redeemed

the Holy Family of Nazareth

as a spotless mirror of piety, justice and love,

behold how the family is being undermined on all sides,

every effort being made to desecrate it

by stripping it of faith, religion and morals.



Regard the work of Thy own hands.

Safeguard in our homes the domestic virtues,

for these alone will ensure us harmony and peace.



Come and stir up the champions of the family.

Bestir the modern apostles so that in Thy Name,

bearing the message of Jesus Christ

and exhibiting holiness of life,

they may revive the doctrines of conjugal fidelity for married couples,

the exercise of authority by parents,

obedience on the part of children

and modesty on the part of girls.

Grant also through the efforts of these apostles,

that the home favoured by Thee with many blessings

may again become an object of esteem and love

in the minds and hearts of all.



It is through the examples of the Divine model of Nazareth

that the Christian family is to be restored in Jesus Christ

and to recover its former respect and dignity.

Then every home will again become a sanctuary

and in every household will be rekindled the flame of faith

to teach patience in adversity

and moderation in prosperity

and to promote order, peace and harmony in all things.



Under Thy paternal gaze, O Lord,

and with confidence in Thy Providence

and in the loving patronage of Jesus, Mary and Joseph,

the family will become a sanctuary of virtue

and a school of wisdom.

It shall prove, as Christ has promised,

a haven of rest against life's burdens.

In the sight of the world it shall render glory to Thee, O Father,

and to Thy Son, Jesus, until the day when,

through Him, we shall, together with all His members,

sing the Divine praises in the eternal ages to come.



Amen.