Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, January 11

Act of Desire

My soul, the happy hour is arrived;

Jesus comes to dwell in my poor heart.

Behold the King of heaven,

thy Redeemer and thy God,

coming to thee;

prepare thyself to receive Him with love;

say to Him with the most ardent desire:

Come, O my Jesus,

come to me:

I desire to receive Thee,

before Thou dost give Thyself to me,

I desire to give Thee my miserable heart;

accept it,

come and take full possession of it.

Come, my God, make haste;

do not delay.

I would wish to receive Thee

with that love with which the most holy and loving souls,

with which Immaculate Mary received Thee.

With their Communion I unite this Communion of mine.

Most holy Virgin, my Mother, Mary,

behold I am going to receive Thy Son.

I would wish to have thy heart,

and the love with which thou didst communicate:

give me this morning thy Jesus,

as thou gavest Him

to the shepherds and to the Magi.

I wish to receive Him from thy most pure hands;

tell Him that I am thy servant,

and that I am devoted to thee;

and when He comes to me,

He will look on me with a more loving eye,

and will unite Himself more closely to me.



Amen.