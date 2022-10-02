Prayer of the Day for Sunday, October 2

Prayer for the Unborn Child

Almighty God, our Father,

you who have given us life

and intended us to have it forever,

grant us your blessings.

Enlighten our minds to an awareness

and to a renewed conviction

that all human life is sacred

because it is created

in your image and likeness.

Help us to teach by word

and the example of our lives

that life occupies the first place,

that human life is precious

because it is the gift of God

whose love is infinite.

Give us the strength to defend human life

against every influence

or action that threatens or weakens it,

as well as the strength

to make every life more human

in all its aspects.



Give us the grace...

When the sacredness of life

before birth is attacked,

to stand up and proclaim

that no one ever has the authority

to destroy unborn life.



When a child is described as a burden

or is looked upon only as a means

to satisfy an emotional need,

to stand up

and insist that every child is a unique

and unrepeatable gift of God,

a gift of God

with a right to a loving

and united family.



When the institution of marriage

is abandoned to human selfishness

or reduced to a temporary conditional arrangement

that can easily be terminated,

to stand up and affirm

the indissolubility of the marriage bond.



When the value of the family is threatened

because of social and economic pressure,

to stand up and reaffirm

that the family is necessary

not only for the private good of every person,

but also for the common good of every society,

nation and state.



When freedom is used to dominate the weak,

to squander natural resources and energy,

to deny basic necessities to people,

to stand up and affirm

the demands of justice and social love.



Almighty Father,

give us courage to proclaim the supreme dignity

of all human life and to demand

that society itself give its protection.

We ask this in your name,

through the redemptive act

of your Son and in the Holy Spirit.



Amen.