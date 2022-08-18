Prayer of the Day for Thursday, August 18

St. Christopher's Prayer for Strength

Dear Lord,

We appeal to you for strength.

Help us choose the vocation set for us.

Help us take up our daily burden, as St. Christopher did.

Help us navigate the hazards of this life.

Help us manage the burdens upon our backs.

See us safely to the other side, where we shall receive our promised reward.

We ask this through Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.