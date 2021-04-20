Shop Catholic - Buy 1 Get 1 50% OFF - FREE Shipping $60+
Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, April 20
Children's Prayer For Parents
Dear Lord! Fill our parents with Thy choicest blessings;
enrich their souls with Thy holy grace;
grant that they may faithfully
and constantly guard that likeness to Thy union with Thy Church,
which Thou didst imprint upon them on their wedding day.
Fill them with Thy spirit of holy fear,
which is the beginning of wisdom;
inspire them to impart it to their children.
May they ever walk in the way of Thy commandments,
and may we their children be their joy on earth
and their crown of glory in heaven.
Finally, Lord God, grant that both our father and mother
may attain to extreme old age
and enjoy continuous health in mind and body.
May they give Thee abundant thanks
because Thou bast bestowed upon them the great gift of parenthood.
Amen.
(Source: Catholic Family Handbook, The by Rev. George A. Kelly, Random House, Inc., New York, 1959.)
