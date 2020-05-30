 Skip to content

Prayer of the Day for Saturday, May 30

Prayer for Peace

O Lord Jesus Christ, Who said to Your Apostles: "Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you," regard not my sins but the faith of Your Church, and deign to give her peace and unity according to Your Will: Who live and reign, God, world without end. Amen.

