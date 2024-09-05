Daily Reading for Thursday, September 5th, 2024
Daily Reading for Thursday September 5, 2024Reading 1, First Corinthians 3:18-23
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 24:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
Gospel, Luke 5:1-11
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, First Corinthians 3:18-23
18 There is no room for self-delusion. Any one of you who thinks he is wise by worldly standards must learn to be a fool in order to be really wise.
19 For the wisdom of the world is folly to God. As scripture says: He traps the crafty in the snare of their own cunning
20 and again: The Lord knows the plans of the wise and how insipid they are.
21 So there is to be no boasting about human beings: everything belongs to you,
22 whether it is Paul, or Apollos, or Cephas, the world, life or death, the present or the future -- all belong to you;
23 but you belong to Christ and Christ belongs to God.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 24:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
1 [Psalm Of David] To Yahweh belong the earth and all it contains, the world and all who live there;
2 it is he who laid its foundations on the seas, on the flowing waters fixed it firm.
3 Who shall go up to the mountain of Yahweh? Who shall take a stand in his holy place?
4 The clean of hands and pure of heart, whose heart is not set on vanities, who does not swear an oath in order to deceive.
5 Such a one will receive blessing from Yahweh, saving justice from the God of his salvation.
6 Such is the people that seeks him, that seeks your presence, God of Jacob.
Gospel, Luke 5:1-11
1 Now it happened that he was standing one day by the Lake of Gennesaret, with the crowd pressing round him listening to the word of God,
2 when he caught sight of two boats at the water's edge. The fishermen had got out of them and were washing their nets.
3 He got into one of the boats -- it was Simon's -- and asked him to put out a little from the shore. Then he sat down and taught the crowds from the boat.
4 When he had finished speaking he said to Simon, 'Put out into deep water and pay out your nets for a catch.'
5 Simon replied, 'Master, we worked hard all night long and caught nothing, but if you say so, I will pay out the nets.'
6 And when they had done this they netted such a huge number of fish that their nets began to tear,
7 so they signalled to their companions in the other boat to come and help them; when these came, they filled both boats to sinking point.
8 When Simon Peter saw this he fell at the knees of Jesus saying, 'Leave me, Lord; I am a sinful man.'
9 For he and all his companions were completely awestruck at the catch they had made;
10 so also were James and John, sons of Zebedee, who were Simon's partners. But Jesus said to Simon, 'Do not be afraid; from now on it is people you will be catching.'
11 Then, bringing their boats back to land they left everything and followed him.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for September 4th, 2024Reading 1, First Corinthians 3:1-9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 33:12-13, 14-15, 20-21
Gospel, Luke 4:38-44
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Tragic Blaze at Historic French Church in Saint-Omer: A Loss for the Catholic Community
-
St. Teresa of Avila's Body Remains Incorrupt
-
Philippine Diocese Advances Sainthood Cause of Servant of God Laureana Franco
-
Montana Ranch and Cattle Company, Bringing the Best Grass-Fed Beef to Southern California
-
St. Monica: A Mother's Unyielding Faith and the Power of Perseverance
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Thursday, September 05, 2024
- St. Teresa of Calcutta: Saint of the Day for Thursday, September 05, 2024
- The Canticle of Creation (by Saint Francis of Assisi): Prayer of the Day for Thursday, September 05, 2024
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, September 04, 2024
- St. Rosalia: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, September 04, 2024
- Selflessness: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.