Daily Reading for Thursday, September 5th, 2024

Reading 1, First Corinthians 3:18-23 18 There is no room for self-delusion. Any one of you who thinks he is wise by worldly standards must learn to be a fool in order to be really wise. 19 For the wisdom of the world is folly to God. As scripture says: He traps the crafty in the snare of their own cunning 20 and again: The Lord knows the plans of the wise and how insipid they are. 21 So there is to be no boasting about human beings: everything belongs to you, 22 whether it is Paul, or Apollos, or Cephas, the world, life or death, the present or the future -- all belong to you; 23 but you belong to Christ and Christ belongs to God.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 24:1-2, 3-4, 5-6 1 [Psalm Of David] To Yahweh belong the earth and all it contains, the world and all who live there; 2 it is he who laid its foundations on the seas, on the flowing waters fixed it firm. 3 Who shall go up to the mountain of Yahweh? Who shall take a stand in his holy place? 4 The clean of hands and pure of heart, whose heart is not set on vanities, who does not swear an oath in order to deceive. 5 Such a one will receive blessing from Yahweh, saving justice from the God of his salvation. 6 Such is the people that seeks him, that seeks your presence, God of Jacob.

Gospel, Luke 5:1-11

1 Now it happened that he was standing one day by the Lake of Gennesaret, with the crowd pressing round him listening to the word of God,

2 when he caught sight of two boats at the water's edge. The fishermen had got out of them and were washing their nets.

3 He got into one of the boats -- it was Simon's -- and asked him to put out a little from the shore. Then he sat down and taught the crowds from the boat.

4 When he had finished speaking he said to Simon, 'Put out into deep water and pay out your nets for a catch.'

5 Simon replied, 'Master, we worked hard all night long and caught nothing, but if you say so, I will pay out the nets.'

6 And when they had done this they netted such a huge number of fish that their nets began to tear,

7 so they signalled to their companions in the other boat to come and help them; when these came, they filled both boats to sinking point.

8 When Simon Peter saw this he fell at the knees of Jesus saying, 'Leave me, Lord; I am a sinful man.'

9 For he and all his companions were completely awestruck at the catch they had made;

10 so also were James and John, sons of Zebedee, who were Simon's partners. But Jesus said to Simon, 'Do not be afraid; from now on it is people you will be catching.'

11 Then, bringing their boats back to land they left everything and followed him.