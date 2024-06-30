Daily Reading for Sunday, June 30th, 2024

Daily Reading for Sunday June 30, 2024 Reading 1, Wisdom 1:13-15,2:23-24

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 30:2, 4, 5-6, 11, 12, 13

Gospel, Mark 5:21-43

Reading 2, Second Corinthians 8:7, 9, 13-15

Printable PDF of Today's Reading

Past / Future Daily Readings Reading 1, Wisdom 1:13-15,2:23-24Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 30:2, 4, 5-6, 11, 12, 13Gospel, Mark 5:21-43Reading 2, Second Corinthians 8:7, 9, 13-15

Reading 1, Wisdom 1:13-15,2:23-24 13 For God did not make Death, he takes no pleasure in destroying the living. 14 To exist -- for this he created all things; the creatures of the world have health in them, in them is no fatal poison, and Hades has no power over the world: 15 for uprightness is immortal.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 30:2, 4, 5-6, 11, 12, 13 2 Yahweh, my God, I cried to you for help and you healed me. 4 Make music for Yahweh, all you who are faithful to him, praise his unforgettable holiness. 5 His anger lasts but a moment, his favour through life; In the evening come tears, but with dawn cries of joy. 6 Carefree, I used to think, 'Nothing can ever shake me!' 11 You have turned my mourning into dancing, you have stripped off my sackcloth and clothed me with joy. 12 So my heart will sing to you unceasingly, Yahweh, my God, I shall praise you for ever.



Gospel, Mark 5:21-43

21 When Jesus had crossed again in the boat to the other side, a large crowd gathered round him and he stayed by the lake.

22 Then the president of the synagogue came up, named Jairus, and seeing him, fell at his feet

23 and begged him earnestly, saying, 'My little daughter is desperately sick. Do come and lay your hands on her that she may be saved and may live.'

24 Jesus went with him and a large crowd followed him; they were pressing all round him.

25 Now there was a woman who had suffered from a haemorrhage for twelve years;

26 after long and painful treatment under various doctors, she had spent all she had without being any the better for it; in fact, she was getting worse.

27 She had heard about Jesus, and she came up through the crowd and touched his cloak from behind, thinking,

28 'If I can just touch his clothes, I shall be saved.'

29 And at once the source of the bleeding dried up, and she felt in herself that she was cured of her complaint.

30 And at once aware of the power that had gone out from him, Jesus turned round in the crowd and said, 'Who touched my clothes?'

31 His disciples said to him, 'You see how the crowd is pressing round you; how can you ask, "Who touched me?" '

32 But he continued to look all round to see who had done it.

33 Then the woman came forward, frightened and trembling because she knew what had happened to her, and she fell at his feet and told him the whole truth.

34 'My daughter,' he said, 'your faith has restored you to health; go in peace and be free of your complaint.'

35 While he was still speaking some people arrived from the house of the president of the synagogue to say, 'Your daughter is dead; why put the Master to any further trouble?'

36 But Jesus overheard what they said and he said to the president of the synagogue, 'Do not be afraid; only have faith.'

37 And he allowed no one to go with him except Peter and James and John the brother of James.

38 So they came to the house of the president of the synagogue, and Jesus noticed all the commotion, with people weeping and wailing unrestrainedly.

39 He went in and said to them, 'Why all this commotion and crying? The child is not dead, but asleep.'

40 But they ridiculed him. So he turned them all out and, taking with him the child's father and mother and his own companions, he went into the place where the child lay.

41 And taking the child by the hand he said to her, 'Talitha kum!' which means, 'Little girl, I tell you to get up.'

42 The little girl got up at once and began to walk about, for she was twelve years old. At once they were overcome with astonishment,

43 and he gave them strict orders not to let anyone know about it, and told them to give her something to eat.

Reading 2, Second Corinthians 8:7, 9, 13-15

7 More, as you are rich in everything-faith, eloquence, understanding, concern for everything, and love for us too -- then make sure that you excel in this work of generosity too.

9 You are well aware of the generosity which our Lord Jesus Christ had, that, although he was rich, he became poor for your sake, so that you should become rich through his poverty.

13 It is not that you ought to relieve other people's needs and leave yourselves in hardship; but there should be a fair balance-

14 your surplus at present may fill their deficit, and another time their surplus may fill your deficit. So there may be a fair balance;

15 as scripture says: No one who had collected more had too much, no one who collected less had too little.