We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Saturday, December 16th, 2023
Daily Reading for Saturday December 16, 2023Reading 1, Sirach 48:1-4, 9-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 80:2-3, 15-16, 18-19
Gospel, Matthew 17:10-13
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Making a Good Confession
Speakin' with the Deacons
Live Wednesday 12/11 @ 10am PDT
Join US LIVE on YouTube
Reading 1, Sirach 48:1-4, 9-11
1 Then the prophet Elijah arose like a fire, his word flaring like a torch.
2 It was he who brought famine on them and decimated them in his zeal.
3 By the word of the Lord he shut up the heavens, three times also he brought down fire.
4 How glorious you were in your miracles, Elijah! Has anyone reason to boast as you have? -
9 taken up in the whirlwind of fire, in a chariot with fiery horses;
10 designated in the prophecies of doom to allay God's wrath before the fury breaks, to turn the hearts of fathers towards their children, and to restore the tribes of Jacob.
11 Blessed, those who will see you, and those who have fallen asleep in love; for we too shall certainly have life.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 80:2-3, 15-16, 18-19
2 over Ephraim, Benjamin and Manasseh; rouse your valour and come to our help.
3 God, bring us back, let your face shine on us and we shall be safe.
15 protect what your own hand has planted.
16 They have thrown it on the fire like dung, the frown of your rebuke will destroy them.
18 Never again will we turn away from you, give us life and we will call upon your name.
19 God Sabaoth, bring us back, let your face shine on us and we shall be safe.
Gospel, Matthew 17:10-13
10 And the disciples put this question to him, 'Why then do the scribes say that Elijah must come first?'
11 He replied, 'Elijah is indeed coming, and he will set everything right again;
12 however, I tell you that Elijah has come already and they did not recognise him but treated him as they pleased; and the Son of man will suffer similarly at their hands.'
13 Then the disciples understood that he was speaking of John the Baptist.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for December 15th, 2023Reading 1, Isaiah 48:17-19
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 1:1-2, 3, 4, 6
Gospel, Matthew 11:16-19
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Your Donation Matters Most | Help Save Catholic Education
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Saturday, December 16, 2023
- St. Ado of Vienne: Saint of the Day for Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Be with Me Today, O Lord.: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Daily Readings for Friday, December 15, 2023
- St. Mary Di Rosa: Saint of the Day for Friday, December 15, 2023
- Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament: Prayer of the Day for Friday, December 15, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.