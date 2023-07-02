Daily Reading for Sunday, July 2nd, 2023

Daily Reading for Sunday July 2, 2023 Reading 1, Second Kings 4:8-11, 14-16

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 89:2-3, 16-17, 18-19

Gospel, Matthew 10:37-42

Reading 2, Romans 6:3-4, 8-11

Reading 1, Second Kings 4:8-11, 14-16 8 One day as Elisha was on his way to Shunem, a woman of rank who lived there pressed him to stay and eat there. After this he always broke his journey for a meal when he passed that way. 9 She said to her husband, 'Look, I am sure the man who is constantly passing our way must be a holy man of God. 10 Let us build him a small walled room, and put him a bed in it, and a table and chair and lamp; whenever he comes to us he can rest there.' 11 One day when he came, he retired to the upper room and lay down. 14 'What can I do for you then?' he asked. Gehazi replied, 'Well, she has no son and her husband is old.' 15 Elisha said, 'Call her.' The servant called her and she stood at the door. 16 'This time next year', he said, 'you will hold a son in your arms.' But she said, 'No, my lord, do not deceive your servant.'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 89:2-3, 16-17, 18-19 2 for you have said: love is built to last for ever, you have fixed your constancy firm in the heavens. 3 'I have made a covenant with my Chosen One, sworn an oath to my servant David: 16 In your name they rejoice all day long, by your saving justice they are raised up. 17 You are the flower of their strength, by your favour our strength is triumphant; 18 for to Yahweh belongs our shield, to the Holy One of Israel our king. 19 Once you spoke in a vision, to your faithful you said: 'I have given strength to a warrior, I have raised up a man chosen from my people.

Gospel, Matthew 10:37-42

37 'No one who prefers father or mother to me is worthy of me. No one who prefers son or daughter to me is worthy of me.

38 Anyone who does not take his cross and follow in my footsteps is not worthy of me.

39 Anyone who finds his life will lose it; anyone who loses his life for my sake will find it.

40 'Anyone who welcomes you welcomes me; and anyone who welcomes me welcomes the one who sent me.

41 'Anyone who welcomes a prophet because he is a prophet will have a prophet's reward; and anyone who welcomes an upright person because he is upright will have the reward of an upright person.

42 'If anyone gives so much as a cup of cold water to one of these little ones because he is a disciple, then in truth I tell you, he will most certainly not go without his reward.'

Reading 2, Romans 6:3-4, 8-11

3 You cannot have forgotten that all of us, when we were baptised into Christ Jesus, were baptised into his death.

4 So by our baptism into his death we were buried with him, so that as Christ was raised from the dead by the Father's glorious power, we too should begin living a new life.

8 But we believe that, if we died with Christ, then we shall live with him too.

9 We know that Christ has been raised from the dead and will never die again. Death has no power over him any more.

10 For by dying, he is dead to sin once and for all, and now the life that he lives is life with God.

11 In the same way, you must see yourselves as being dead to sin but alive for God in Christ Jesus.