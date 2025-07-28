Daily Reading for Monday, July 28th, 2025
Daily Reading for Monday July 28, 2025Reading 1, Exodus 32:15-24, 30-34
Gospel, Matthew 13:31-35
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Exodus 32:15-24, 30-34
15 Moses turned and came down the mountain with the two tablets of the Testimony in his hands, tablets inscribed on both sides, inscribed on the front and on the back.
16 The tablets were the work of God, and the writing on them was God's writing, engraved on the tablets.
17 When Joshua heard the noise of the people shouting, he said to Moses, 'There is the sound of battle in the camp!'
18 But he replied: No song of victory is this sound, no lament for defeat this sound; but answering choruses I hear!
19 And there, as he approached the camp, he saw the calf and the groups dancing. Moses blazed with anger. He threw down the tablets he was holding, shattering them at the foot of the mountain.
20 He seized the calf they had made and burned it, grinding it into powder which he scattered on the water, and made the Israelites drink it.
21 Moses then said to Aaron, 'What have these people done to you for you to have brought so great a sin on them?'
22 Aaron replied, 'My lord should not be so angry. You yourself know what a bad state these people are in!
23 They said to me, "Make us a god to go at our head; for that Moses, the man who brought us here from Egypt -- we do not know what has become of him."
24 I then said to them, "Anyone with gold, strip it off!" They gave it to me. I threw it into the fire and out came this calf!'
30 On the following day Moses said to the people, 'You have committed a great sin. But now I shall go up to Yahweh: perhaps I can secure expiation for your sin.'
31 Moses then went back to Yahweh and said, 'Oh, this people has committed a great sin by making themselves a god of gold.
32 And yet, if it pleased you to forgive their sin. . .! If not, please blot me out of the book you have written!'
33 Yahweh said to Moses, 'Those who have sinned against me are the ones I shall blot out of my book.
34 So now go and lead the people to the place I promised to you. My angel will indeed go at your head but, on the day of punishment, I shall punish them for their sin.'
Gospel, Matthew 13:31-35
31 He put another parable before them, 'The kingdom of Heaven is like a mustard seed which a man took and sowed in his field.
32 It is the smallest of all the seeds, but when it has grown it is the biggest of shrubs and becomes a tree, so that the birds of the air can come and shelter in its branches.'
33 He told them another parable, 'The kingdom of Heaven is like the yeast a woman took and mixed in with three measures of flour till it was leavened all through.'
34 In all this Jesus spoke to the crowds in parables; indeed, he would never speak to them except in parables.
35 This was to fulfil what was spoken by the prophet: I will speak to you in parables, unfold what has been hidden since the foundation of the world.
More Bible
Reading for July 27th, 2025Reading 1, Genesis 18:20-32
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 138:1-2, 2-3, 6-7, 7-8
Gospel, Luke 11:1-13
Reading 2, Colossians 2:12-14
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
- Easter / Lent
- Ascension Day
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Stations of the Cross
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Pray the Rosary
St. Christopher: The Christ-Bearer and Patron of Travelers
Pope Leo XIV Urges Deep Friendship With Christ as Foundation for Missionary Life
The Silent Crisis Among Young Adults – Why It Matters
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Monday, July 28, 2025
- St. Innocent I: Saint of the Day for Monday, July 28, 2025
- Prayer for Parents #1: Prayer of the Day for Monday, July 28, 2025
- Daily Readings for Sunday, July 27, 2025
- St. Pantaleon: Saint of the Day for Sunday, July 27, 2025
- Hail Mary: Prayer of the Day for Sunday, July 27, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.