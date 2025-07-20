Daily Reading for Sunday, July 20th, 2025

Reading 1, Genesis 18:1-10

1 Yahweh appeared to him at the Oak of Mamre while he was sitting by the entrance of the tent during the hottest part of the day.

2 He looked up, and there he saw three men standing near him. As soon as he saw them he ran from the entrance of the tent to greet them, and bowed to the ground.

3 'My lord,' he said, 'if I find favour with you, please do not pass your servant by.

4 Let me have a little water brought, and you can wash your feet and have a rest under the tree.

5 Let me fetch a little bread and you can refresh yourselves before going further, now that you have come in your servant's direction.' They replied, 'Do as you say.'

6 Abraham hurried to the tent and said to Sarah, 'Quick, knead three measures of best flour and make loaves.'

7 Then, running to the herd, Abraham took a fine and tender calf and gave it to the servant, who hurried to prepare it.

8 Then taking curds, milk and the calf which had been prepared, he laid all before them, and they ate while he remained standing near them under the tree.

9 'Where is your wife Sarah?' they asked him. 'She is in the tent,' he replied.

10 Then his guest said, 'I shall come back to you next year, and then your wife Sarah will have a son.' Sarah was listening at the entrance of the tent behind him.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 15:2-3, 3-4, 5

2 Whoever lives blamelessly, who acts uprightly, who speaks the truth from the heart,

3 who keeps the tongue under control, who does not wrong a comrade, who casts no discredit on a neighbour,

4 who looks with scorn on the vile, but honours those who fear Yahweh, who stands by an oath at any cost,

5 who asks no interest on loans, who takes no bribe to harm the innocent. No one who so acts can ever be shaken.