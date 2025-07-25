Daily Reading for Friday, July 25th, 2025

Reading 1, Second Corinthians 4:7-15

7 But we hold this treasure in pots of earthenware, so that the immensity of the power is God's and not our own.

8 We are subjected to every kind of hardship, but never distressed; we see no way out but we never despair;

9 we are pursued but never cut off; knocked down, but still have some life in us;

10 always we carry with us in our body the death of Jesus so that the life of Jesus, too, may be visible in our body.

11 Indeed, while we are still alive, we are continually being handed over to death, for the sake of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus, too, may be visible in our mortal flesh.

12 In us, then, death is at work; in you, life.

13 But as we have the same spirit of faith as is described in scripture -- I believed and therefore I spoke -we, too, believe and therefore we, too, speak,

14 realising that he who raised up the Lord Jesus will raise us up with Jesus in our turn, and bring us to himself -- and you as well.

15 You see, everything is for your benefit, so that as grace spreads, so, to the glory of God, thanksgiving may also overflow among more and more people.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 126:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6

1 [Song of Ascents] When Yahweh brought back Zion's captives we lived in a dream;

2 then our mouths filled with laughter, and our lips with song. Then the nations kept saying, 'What great deeds Yahweh has done for them!'

3 Yes, Yahweh did great deeds for us, and we were overjoyed.

4 Bring back, Yahweh, our people from captivity like torrents in the Negeb!

5 Those who sow in tears sing as they reap.

6 He went off, went off weeping, carrying the seed. He comes back, comes back singing, bringing in his sheaves.