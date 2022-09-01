We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Thursday, September 1st, 2022
Daily Reading for Thursday September 1, 2022Reading 1, First Corinthians 3:18-23
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 24:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
Gospel, Luke 5:1-11
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Reading 1, First Corinthians 3:18-23
18 There is no room for self-delusion. Any one of you who thinks he is wise by worldly standards must learn to be a fool in order to be really wise.
19 For the wisdom of the world is folly to God. As scripture says: He traps the crafty in the snare of their own cunning
20 and again: The Lord knows the plans of the wise and how insipid they are.
21 So there is to be no boasting about human beings: everything belongs to you,
22 whether it is Paul, or Apollos, or Cephas, the world, life or death, the present or the future -- all belong to you;
23 but you belong to Christ and Christ belongs to God.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 24:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
1 [Psalm Of David] To Yahweh belong the earth and all it contains, the world and all who live there;
2 it is he who laid its foundations on the seas, on the flowing waters fixed it firm.
3 Who shall go up to the mountain of Yahweh? Who shall take a stand in his holy place?
4 The clean of hands and pure of heart, whose heart is not set on vanities, who does not swear an oath in order to deceive.
5 Such a one will receive blessing from Yahweh, saving justice from the God of his salvation.
6 Such is the people that seeks him, that seeks your presence, God of Jacob.
Gospel, Luke 5:1-11
1 Now it happened that he was standing one day by the Lake of Gennesaret, with the crowd pressing round him listening to the word of God,
2 when he caught sight of two boats at the water's edge. The fishermen had got out of them and were washing their nets.
3 He got into one of the boats -- it was Simon's -- and asked him to put out a little from the shore. Then he sat down and taught the crowds from the boat.
4 When he had finished speaking he said to Simon, 'Put out into deep water and pay out your nets for a catch.'
5 Simon replied, 'Master, we worked hard all night long and caught nothing, but if you say so, I will pay out the nets.'
6 And when they had done this they netted such a huge number of fish that their nets began to tear,
7 so they signalled to their companions in the other boat to come and help them; when these came, they filled both boats to sinking point.
8 When Simon Peter saw this he fell at the knees of Jesus saying, 'Leave me, Lord; I am a sinful man.'
9 For he and all his companions were completely awestruck at the catch they had made;
10 so also were James and John, sons of Zebedee, who were Simon's partners. But Jesus said to Simon, 'Do not be afraid; from now on it is people you will be catching.'
11 Then, bringing their boats back to land they left everything and followed him.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for August 31st, 2022Reading 1, First Corinthians 3:1-9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 33:12-13, 14-15, 20-21
Gospel, Luke 4:38-44
Past / Future Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
Click to Save 25% Now
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Aug 31st, 2022
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Raymond Nonnatus
-
Sept 2022: Month of Our Lady of Sorrows
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saints & Angels
-
Bible
-
St. Teresa of Calcutta
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Female / Women Saints
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Thursday, September 01, 2022
- St. Giles, Abbot: Saint of the Day for Thursday, September 01, 2022
- Three O' Clock Prayer to the Divine Mercy: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, September 01, 2022
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, August 31, 2022
- St. Raymond Nonnatus: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, August 31, 2022
- Prayer of Spouses for Each Other: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, August 31, 2022
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Click to Save 25% Now
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.