We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Tuesday, July 5th, 2022
Daily Reading for Tuesday July 5, 2022Reading 1, Hosea 8:4-7, 11-13
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 115:3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10
Gospel, Matthew 9:32-38
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Reading 1, Hosea 8:4-7, 11-13
4 They have set up kings, but without my consent, and appointed princes, but without my knowledge. With their silver and gold, they have made themselves idols, but only to be destroyed.
5 I spurn your calf, Samaria! My anger blazes against them! How long will it be before they recover their innocence?
6 For it is the product of Israel- a craftsman made the thing, it is no god at all! The calf of Samaria will be broken to pieces!
7 Since they sow the wind, they will reap the whirlwind; stalk without ear, it will never yield flour- or if it does, foreigners will swallow it.
11 Ephraim keeps building altars for his sins, these very altars are themselves a sin.
12 However much of my Law I write for him, Ephraim regards it as alien to him.
13 They offer sacrifices to me and eat the meat, they do not win Yahweh's favour. On the contrary, he will remember their guilt and punish their sins; they will have to go back to Egypt.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 115:3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10
3 Our God is in heaven, he creates whatever he chooses.
4 They have idols of silver and gold, made by human hands.
5 These have mouths but say nothing, have eyes but see nothing,
6 have ears but hear nothing, have noses but smell nothing.
7 They have hands but cannot feel, have feet but cannot walk, no sound comes from their throats.
8 Their makers will end up like them, and all who rely on them.
9 House of Israel, rely on Yahweh; he is their help and their shield.
10 House of Aaron, rely on Yahweh; he is their help and their shield.
Gospel, Matthew 9:32-38
32 They had only just left when suddenly a man was brought to him, a dumb demoniac.
33 And when the devil was driven out, the dumb man spoke and the people were amazed and said, 'Nothing like this has ever been seen in Israel.'
34 But the Pharisees said, 'It is through the prince of devils that he drives out devils.'
35 Jesus made a tour through all the towns and villages, teaching in their synagogues, proclaiming the good news of the kingdom and curing all kinds of disease and all kinds of illness.
36 And when he saw the crowds he felt sorry for them because they were harassed and dejected, like sheep without a shepherd.
37 Then he said to his disciples, 'The harvest is rich but the labourers are few, so ask the Lord of the harvest to send out labourers to his harvest.'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
More Bible
Reading for July 4th, 2022Reading 1, Hosea 2:16, 17-18, 21-22
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:2-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9
Gospel, Matthew 9:18-26
Past / Future Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Monday, July 4th, 2022
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Elizabeth of Portugal
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Bible
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Prayer of the Day for Monday, July 4
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
The Holy Rosary
What does ranching have to do with Catholic education?
-
Montana Ranch and Cattle: Sustainable ranching is what we do
-
Is there anything we can do to get you to support FREE Catholic education?
-
Pope Francis' World Meeting of Families' Message
-
On the Feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary: Mary and the Early Fathers
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, July 05, 2022
- St. Anthony Mary Zaccaria: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, July 05, 2022
- A Prayer for those who are preparing Children for their First Holy Communion: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, July 05, 2022
- Daily Readings for Monday, July 04, 2022
- St. Elizabeth of Portugal: Saint of the Day for Monday, July 04, 2022
- Consecration of America: Prayer of the Day for Monday, July 04, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.