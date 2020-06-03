 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Daily Reading for Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Wednesday June 3, 2020

Reading 1, Second Timothy 1:1-3, 6-12
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 123:1-2, 2
Gospel, Mark 12:18-27

Reading 1, Second Timothy 1:1-3, 6-12

1 From Paul, apostle of Christ Jesus through the will of God in accordance with his promise of life in Christ Jesus,

2 to Timothy, dear son of mine. Grace, mercy and peace from God the Father and from Christ Jesus our Lord.

3 Night and day I thank God whom I serve with a pure conscience as my ancestors did. I remember you in my prayers constantly night and day;

6 That is why I am reminding you now to fan into a flame the gift of God that you possess through the laying on of my hands.

7 God did not give us a spirit of timidity, but the Spirit of power and love and self-control.

8 So you are never to be ashamed of witnessing to our Lord, or ashamed of me for being his prisoner; but share in my hardships for the sake of the gospel, relying on the power of God

9 who has saved us and called us to be holy -- not because of anything we ourselves had done but for his own purpose and by his own grace. This grace had already been granted to us, in Christ Jesus, before the beginning of time,

10 but it has been revealed only by the appearing of our Saviour Christ Jesus. He has abolished death, and he has brought to light immortality and life through the gospel,

11 in whose service I have been made herald, apostle and teacher.

12 That is why I am experiencing my present sufferings; but I am not ashamed, because I know in whom I have put my trust, and I have no doubt at all that he is able to safeguard until that Day what I have entrusted to him.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 123:1-2, 2

1 [Song of Ascents] I lift up my eyes to you who are enthroned in heaven.

2 Just as the eyes of slaves are on their masters' hand, or the eyes of a slave-girl on the hand of her mistress, so our eyes are on Yahweh our God, for him to take pity on us.


FREE Catholic Classes Enroll Now

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Gospel, Mark 12:18-27

18 Then some Sadducees -- who deny that there is a resurrection -- came to him and they put this question to him,

19 'Master, Moses prescribed for us that if a man's brother dies leaving a wife but no child, the man must marry the widow to raise up children for his brother.

20 Now there were seven brothers; the first married a wife and then died leaving no children.

21 The second married the widow, and he too died leaving no children; with the third it was the same,

22 and none of the seven left any children. Last of all the woman herself died.

23 Now at the resurrection, when they rise again, whose wife will she be, since she had been married to all seven?'

24 Jesus said to them, 'Surely the reason why you are wrong is that you understand neither the scriptures nor the power of God.

25 For when they rise from the dead, men and women do not marry; no, they are like the angels in heaven.

26 Now about the dead rising again, have you never read in the Book of Moses, in the passage about the bush, how God spoke to him and said: I am the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac and the God of Jacob?

27 He is God, not of the dead, but of the living. You are very much mistaken.'


June 2020
S M T W T F S
123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930

More Bible

Daily Readings

June 2nd, 2020

Reading 1, Second Peter 3:12-15, 17-18
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 90:2, 3-4, 10, 14, 16
Gospel, Mark 12:13-17

More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
Wed, Jun. 3rd
Thu, Jun. 4th
Fri, Jun. 5th
Sat, Jun. 6th
Sun, Jun. 7th
Mon, Jun. 8th
Bible Resources
Books of the Bible
Buy a Bible
Daily Readings
Old Testament
New Testament
Ten Commandments

FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere

Take Ten Commandments Class Now Take How to Pray the Rosary Class Now
Take The Rosary: History, Mystery, and Meaning Class Now

Free Catholic PDF's

How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium.

Download Now >

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything

Image of Blessed Virgin Mary

Blessed Virgin Mary

Image of Explore the Bible - The Magi

Explore the Bible - The Magi

Image of Prayer (6th Grade)

Prayer (6th Grade)

Image of Daily Readings 2020

Daily Readings 2020

Faith never fails

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.