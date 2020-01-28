 Skip to content

All Rosaries 15% OFF Shop Now >

Daily Reading for Tuesday, January 28th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Tuesday January 28, 2020

Reading 1, Second Samuel 6:12-15, 17-19
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 24:7, 8, 9, 10
Gospel, Mark 3:31-35

Reading 1, Second Samuel 6:12-15, 17-19

12 The cows made straight for Beth-Shemesh, keeping to the one road, lowing as they went and turning neither to right nor to left. The Philistine chiefs followed them as far as the boundaries of Beth-Shemesh.

13 The people of Beth-Shemesh were reaping the wheat harvest in the plain when they looked up and saw the ark and went joyfully to meet it.

14 When the cart came to the field of Joshua of Beth-Shemesh, it stopped. There was a large stone there, and they cut up the wood of the cart and offered the cows as a burnt offering to Yahweh.

15 The Levites had taken down the ark of Yahweh and the box with it containing the golden objects and put these on the large stone. That day the people of Beth-Shemesh presented burnt offerings and made sacrifices to Yahweh.

17 The golden tumours paid by the Philistines as a guilt offering to Yahweh were as follows: one for Ashdod, one for Gaza, one for Ashkelon, one for Gath, one for Ekron;

18 and golden rats to the number of all the Philistine towns, those of the five chiefs, from fortified towns down to open villages: still to this day the large stone in the field of Joshua of Beth-Shemesh, on which they put the ark of Yahweh, is a witness.

19 Of the people of Beth-Shemesh the sons of Jeconiah had not rejoiced when they saw the ark of Yahweh, and Yahweh struck down seventy of them. The people mourned because Yahweh had struck them so fiercely.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 24:7, 8, 9, 10

7 Gates, lift high your heads, raise high the ancient gateways, and the king of glory shall enter!

8 Who is he, this king of glory? It is Yahweh, strong and valiant, Yahweh valiant in battle.

9 Gates, lift high your heads, raise high the ancient gateways, and the king of glory shall enter!

10 Who is he, this king of glory? Yahweh Sabaoth, he is the king of glory.


FREE Catholic Classes Enroll Now

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Gospel, Mark 3:31-35

31 Now his mother and his brothers arrived and, standing outside, sent in a message asking for him.

32 A crowd was sitting round him at the time the message was passed to him, 'Look, your mother and brothers and sisters are outside asking for you.'

33 He replied, 'Who are my mother and my brothers?'

34 And looking at those sitting in a circle round him, he said, 'Here are my mother and my brothers.

35 Anyone who does the will of God, that person is my brother and sister and mother.'


January 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031

More Bible

Daily Readings

January 27th, 2020

Reading 1, Second Samuel 5:1-7, 10
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 89:20, 21-22, 25-26
Gospel, Mark 3:22-30

More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
Tue, Jan. 28th
Wed, Jan. 29th
Thu, Jan. 30th
Fri, Jan. 31st
Sat, Feb. 1st
Sun, Feb. 2nd
Bible Resources
Books of the Bible
Buy a Bible
Daily Readings
Old Testament
New Testament
Ten Commandments

FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere

Take Ten Commandments Class Now Take How to Pray the Rosary Class Now
Take The Rosary: History, Mystery, and Meaning Class Now

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Kobe Bryant - a soul transformed by the Catholic faith

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.