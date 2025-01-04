Prayer of the Day for Saturday, January 4

The Anima Christi of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Soul of Jesus,

Sanctify me.



Blood of Jesus,

Wash me,



Passion of Jesus,

Comfort me.



Wounds of Jesus,

Hide me.



Heart of Jesus,

Receive me.



Spirit of Jesus,

Enliven me.



Goodness of Jesus,

Pardon me.



Beauty of Jesus,

Draw me.



Humility of Jesus,

Humble me.



Peace of Jesus,

Pacify me.



Love of Jesus,

Inflame me.



Kingdom of Jesus,

Come to me.



Grace of Jesus,

Replenish me.



Mercy of Jesus,

Pity me.



Sanctity of Jesus,

Sanctify me.



Purity of Jesus,

Purify me.



Cross of Jesus,

Support me.



Nails of Jesus,

Hold me.



Mouth of Jesus,

Bless me in life, in death, in time and eternity.



Mouth of Jesus,

Defend me in the hour of death.



Mouth of Jesus,

Call me to come to Thee.



Mouth of Jesus,

Receive me with Thy saints in glory evermore.



Let Us Pray



Unite me to Thyself,

O adorable Victim.

Life-giving heavenly Bread,

feed me,

sanctify me,

reign in me,

transform me to Thyself,

live in me;

let me live in Thee;

let me adore Thee in Thy life-giving Sacrament as my God,

listen to Thee as to my Master,

obey Thee as my King,

imitate Thee as my Model,

follow Thee as my Shepherd,

love Thee as my Father,

seek Thee as my Physician

who wilt heal all the maladies of my soul.

Be indeed my Way,

Truth and Life;

sustain me,

O heavenly Manna,

through the desert of this world,

till I shall behold Thee unveiled in Thy glory.



Amen