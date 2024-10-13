Prayer of the Day for Sunday, October 13

The Beatitudes

Blessed are the poor in spirit,

for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Blessed are the meek,

for they shall possess the earth.

Blessed are they who mourn,

for they shall be comforted.

Blessed are they who hunger and thirst for justice,

for they shall be satisfied.

Blessed are the merciful,

for they shall obtain mercy.

Blessed are the clean of heart,

for they shall see God.

Blessed are the peacemakers,

for they shall be called children of God.

Blessed are they who suffer persecution for justice' sake,

for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Blessed are you when men reproach you,

and persecute you,

and speaking falsely, say all manner of evil against you, for My sake.