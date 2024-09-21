We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Prayer of the Day for Saturday, September 21
Nuptial Blessing, Longer
O God, by Your mighty power You made all things out of nothing. First, You set the beginnings of the universe in order. Then, You made man in Your image, and appointed woman to be his inseparable helpmate. Thus You made woman's body from the flesh of man, thereby teaching that what You have been pleased to institute from one principle might never lawfully be put asunder. O God, You have sanctified marriage by a mystery so excellent that in the marriage union You foreshadowed the union of Christ and the Church. O God, You join woman to man, and You endow that fellowship with a blessing which was not taken away in punishment for original sin nor by the sentence of the flood. Look, in Your mercy, upon this Your handmaid, about to be joined in wedlock, who entreats You to protect and strengthen her. Let the yoke of marriage to her be one of love and peace. Faithful and chaste, let her marry in Christ. Let her ever follow the model of holy women: let her be dear to her husband like Rachel; wise like Rebecca; long-lived and faithful like Sara. Let the author of sin work none of his evil deeds within her; let her ever keep the Faith and the commandments. Let her be true to one wedlock and shun all sinful embraces; let her strengthen weakness by stern discipline. Let her be grave in demeanor, honorable for her modesty, learned in heavenly doctrine, fruitful in children. Let her life be good and innocent. Let her come finally to the rest of the blessed in the kingdom of heaven. May they both see their children's children to the third and fourth generation, thus attaining the old age which they desire. Through the same our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, Who lives and reigns with You in the unity of the Holy Spirit, God, world without end. Amen.
More Prayers
Mysteries of the Rosary
Stations of the Cross
Prayers by Topic / Keyword
Popular Prayers
Prayer Requests
Novenas
How to pray the Rosary
El Rosario Santo
Prayer Videos
Sign of the Cross
The Way - The First Christians
The Chaplet of Divine Mercy
Advent Prayers
Angel Prayers
Ash Wednesday Prayers
Babies Prayers
Baptism Prayers
Basic Prayers
Biblical Prayers
Birthday Prayers
Career Prayers
Children Prayers
Christ Prayers
Christmas Prayers
Communion Prayers
Confession Prayers
Congregation of the Blessed Sacrament Prayers
Consolation Prayers
Crucifix Prayers
Danger Prayers
Devotion Prayers
Disasters Prayers
Divinity Prayers
Dying Prayers
Easter Prayers
en Espańol Prayers
Evening Prayers
Faith Prayers
Family Prayers
Forgiveness Prayers
God Prayers
Grace Prayers
Guardian Angel Prayers
Guidance Prayers
Haiku Prayers
Healing Prayers
Holiday Prayers
Holiness Prayers
Holy Spirit Prayers
Home Prayers
Hope Prayers
Inspiration Prayers
Intercession Prayers
Invocation Prayers
Jesus Christ Prayers
Lent Prayers
Life Prayers
Litanies Prayers
Love Prayers
Marian (Mary) Prayers
Marriage Prayers
Martyrs Prayers
Mass Prayers
Meals Prayers
Morning Prayers
Motherhood Prayers
Other Prayers
Peace Prayers
Perseverance Prayers
Pope Prayers
Pope Francis I Prayers
Pope Leo XIII Prayers
Pope Pius XII Prayers
Praise Prayers
Prayers as Blessings
Prayers by Pope John Paul II
Prayers by St. Francis de Sales
Prayers for the Pope
Prayers in French
Prayers in German
Prayers in Latin
Prayers in Spanish
Prayers of the Church
Prayers of the Cross
Priests Prayers
Pro Life Prayers
Prosperity Prayers
Protection Prayers
Purgatory Prayers
Repentance Prayers
Requests Prayers
Saint Prayers
Salvation Prayers
Sick Prayers
Special Intentions Prayers
St. Anthony of Padua Prayers
St. Gregory the Great Prayers
St. Joseph Prayers
St. Patrick Prayers
St. Valentine Prayers
Stewardship Prayers
Strength Prayers
Study Prayers
Thanks Prayers
The Rosary in Croation
The Rosary in Dutch
The Rosary in English
The Rosary in French
The Rosary in German
The Rosary in Irish-Gaelic
The Rosary in Italian
The Rosary in Latin
The Rosary in Polish
Travel Prayers
Trust Prayers
Virtue Prayers
Vocation Prayers
Wedding Prayers
Wisdom Prayers
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Saturday, September 21, 2024
- St. Matthew: Saint of the Day for Saturday, September 21, 2024
- Nuptial Blessing, Longer: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, September 21, 2024
- Daily Readings for Friday, September 20, 2024
- Sts. Andrew Kim Taegon, Paul Chong Hasang, and Companions: Saint of the Day for Friday, September 20, 2024
- In Time of Danger: Prayer of the Day for Friday, September 20, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.