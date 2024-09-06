Prayer of the Day for Friday, September 6

Prayer for our Family #3 - Mother Teresa of Calcutta

Heavenly Father,

you have given us the model of life

in the Holy Family of Nazareth.

Help us, O Loving Father,

to make our family another Nazareth

where love, peace and joy reign.

May it be deeply contemplative,

intensely eucharistic,

revived with joy.



Help us to stay together in joy

and sorrow in family prayer.

Teach us to see Jesus in the members of our families,

especially in their distressing disguise.

May the eucharistic heart of Jesus

make our hearts humble like his

and help us to carry out our family duties

in a holy way.

May we love one another

as God loves each one of us,

more and more each day,

and forgive each other's faults

as you forgive our sins.

Help us, O Loving Father,

to take whatever you give

and give whatever you take with a big smile.



Immaculate Heart of Mary,

cause of our joy, pray for us.



St. Joseph, pray for us.



Holy Guardian Angels,

be always with us,

guide and protect us.



Amen.