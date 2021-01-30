Prayer of the Day for Saturday, January 30

A Prayer for the Gifts of the Holy Spirit

Holy Spirit,

Divine Consoler,

I adore You as my true God,

with God the Father and God the Son.

I adore You and unite myself to the adoration

You receive from the angels and saints.



I give You my heart

and I offer my ardent thanksgiving

for all the grace which You never cease to bestow on me.



O Giver of all supernatural gifts,

who filled the soul of the Blessed Virgin Mary,

Mother of God, with such immense favors,

I beg You to visit me with Your grace

and Your love and to grant me the gift of holy fear,

so that it may act on me as a check to prevent me

from falling back into my past sins,

for which I beg pardon.



Grant me the gift of piety,

so that I may serve You for the future with increased fervor,

follow with more promptness Your holy inspirations,

and observe your divine precepts with greater

fidelity.



Grant me the gift of knowledge,

so that I may know the things of God and,

enlightened by Your holy teaching, may walk,

without deviation, in the path of eternal

salvation.



Grant me the gift of fortitude,

so that I may overcome courageously all the assaults of the devil,

and all the dangers of this world which threaten the salvation of my soul.



Grant me the gift of counsel,

so that I may choose what is more conducive to my

spiritual advancement

and may discover the wiles and snares of the tempter.



Grant me the gift of understanding,

so that I may apprehend the divine mysteries

and by contemplation of heavenly things detach my thoughts

and affections from the vain things of this miserable

world.



Grant me the gift of wisdom,

so that I may rightly direct all my actions,

referring them to God as my last end;

so that, having loved Him and served Him in this life,

I may have the happiness of possessing Him eternally in the next.



Amen.

