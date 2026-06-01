Daily Reading for Friday, June 12th, 2026

Daily Reading for Friday June 12, 2026 Reading 1, Deuteronomy 7:6-11

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 103:1-2, 3-4, 6-7, 8, 10

Gospel, Matthew 11:25-30

Reading 2, First John 4:7-16

Printable PDF of Today's Reading

Past / Future Daily Readings Reading 1, Deuteronomy 7:6-11Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 103:1-2, 3-4, 6-7, 8, 10Gospel, Matthew 11:25-30Reading 2, First John 4:7-16

Reading 1, Deuteronomy 7:6-11 6 For you are a people consecrated to Yahweh your God; of all the peoples on earth, you have been chosen by Yahweh your God to be his own people. 7 'Yahweh set his heart on you and chose you not because you were the most numerous of all peoples -- for indeed you were the smallest of all- 8 but because he loved you and meant to keep the oath which he swore to your ancestors: that was why Yahweh brought you out with his mighty hand and redeemed you from the place of slave-labour, from the power of Pharaoh king of Egypt. 9 From this you can see that Yahweh your God is the true God, the faithful God who, though he is true to his covenant and his faithful love for a thousand generations as regards those who love him and keep his commandments, 10 punishes in their own persons those that hate him. He destroys anyone who hates him, without delay; and it is in their own persons that he punishes them. 11 Hence, you must keep and observe the commandments, laws and customs which I am laying down for you today.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 103:1-2, 3-4, 6-7, 8, 10 1 [Of David] Bless Yahweh, my soul, from the depths of my being, his holy name; 2 bless Yahweh, my soul, never forget all his acts of kindness. 3 He forgives all your offences, cures all your diseases, 4 he redeems your life from the abyss, crowns you with faithful love and tenderness; 6 Yahweh acts with uprightness, with justice to all who are oppressed; 7 he revealed to Moses his ways, his great deeds to the children of Israel. 8 Yahweh is tenderness and pity, slow to anger and rich in faithful love; 10 he does not treat us as our sins deserve, nor repay us as befits our offences.



Gospel, Matthew 11:25-30

25 At that time Jesus exclaimed, 'I bless you, Father, Lord of heaven and of earth, for hiding these things from the learned and the clever and revealing them to little children.

26 Yes, Father, for that is what it pleased you to do.

27 Everything has been entrusted to me by my Father; and no one knows the Son except the Father, just as no one knows the Father except the Son and those to whom the Son chooses to reveal him.

28 'Come to me, all you who labour and are overburdened, and I will give you rest.

29 Shoulder my yoke and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.

30 Yes, my yoke is easy and my burden light.'

Reading 2, First John 4:7-16

7 When a Samaritan woman came to draw water, Jesus said to her, 'Give me something to drink.'

8 His disciples had gone into the town to buy food.

9 The Samaritan woman said to him, 'You are a Jew. How is it that you ask me, a Samaritan, for something to drink?' -- Jews, of course, do not associate with Samaritans.

10 Jesus replied to her: If you only knew what God is offering and who it is that is saying to you, 'Give me something to drink,' you would have been the one to ask, and he would have given you living water.

11 'You have no bucket, sir,' she answered, 'and the well is deep: how do you get this living water?

12 Are you a greater man than our father Jacob, who gave us this well and drank from it himself with his sons and his cattle?'

13 Jesus replied: Whoever drinks this water will be thirsty again;

14 but no one who drinks the water that I shall give will ever be thirsty again: the water that I shall give will become a spring of water within, welling up for eternal life.

15 'Sir,' said the woman, 'give me some of that water, so that I may never be thirsty or come here again to draw water.'

16 'Go and call your husband,' said Jesus to her, 'and come back here.'