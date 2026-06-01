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Daily Reading for Friday, June 5th, 2026
Daily Reading for Friday June 5, 2026Reading 1, Second Timothy 3:10-17
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:157, 160, 161, 165, 166, 168
Gospel, Mark 12:35-37
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Reading 1, Second Timothy 3:10-17
10 You, though, have followed my teaching, my way of life, my aims, my faith, my patience and my love, my perseverance
11 and the persecutions and sufferings that came to me in places like Antioch, Iconium and Lystra -- all the persecutions I have endured; and the Lord has rescued me from every one of them.
12 But anybody who tries to live in devotion to Christ is certain to be persecuted;
13 while these wicked impostors will go from bad to worse, deceiving others, and themselves deceived.
14 You must keep to what you have been taught and know to be true; remember who your teachers were,
15 and how, ever since you were a child, you have known the holy scriptures -from these you can learn the wisdom that leads to salvation through faith in Christ Jesus.
16 All scripture is inspired by God and useful for refuting error, for guiding people's lives and teaching them to be upright.
17 This is how someone who is dedicated to God becomes fully equipped and ready for any good work.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:157, 160, 161, 165, 166, 168
157 Though my enemies and oppressors are countless, I do not turn aside from your instructions.
160 Faithfulness is the essence of your word, your upright judgements hold good for ever.
161 Though princes hound me unprovoked, what fills me with awe is your word.
165 Great peace for those who love your Law; no stumbling-blocks for them!
166 I am waiting for your salvation, Yahweh, I fulfil your commandments.
168 I observe your precepts, your judgements, for all my ways are before you.
Gospel, Mark 12:35-37
35 While teaching in the Temple, Jesus said, 'How can the scribes maintain that the Christ is the son of David?
36 David himself, moved by the Holy Spirit, said: The Lord declared to my Lord, take your seat at my right hand till I have made your enemies your footstool.
37 David himself calls him Lord; in what way then can he be his son?' And the great crowd listened to him with delight.
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Sister Sara Has One Message for Every Catholic Family This June
Reading for June 4th, 2026Reading 1, Second Timothy 2:8-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 25:4-5, 8-9, 10, 14
Gospel, Mark 12:28-34
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