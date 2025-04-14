We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Monday, April 14th, 2025
Reading 1, Isaiah 42:1-7
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 27:1, 2, 3, 13-14
Gospel, John 12:1-11
Reading 1, Isaiah 42:1-7
1 Here is my servant whom I uphold, my chosen one in whom my soul delights. I have sent my spirit upon him, he will bring fair judgement to the nations.
2 He does not cry out or raise his voice, his voice is not heard in the street;
3 he does not break the crushed reed or snuff the faltering wick. Faithfully he presents fair judgement;
4 he will not grow faint, he will not be crushed until he has established fair judgement on earth, and the coasts and islands are waiting for his instruction.
5 Thus says God, Yahweh, who created the heavens and spread them out, who hammered into shape the earth and what comes from it, who gave breath to the people on it, and spirit to those who walk on it:
6 I, Yahweh, have called you in saving justice, I have grasped you by the hand and shaped you; I have made you a covenant of the people and light to the nations,
7 to open the eyes of the blind, to free captives from prison, and those who live in darkness from the dungeon.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 27:1, 2, 3, 13-14
1 [Of David] Yahweh is my light and my salvation, whom should I fear? Yahweh is the fortress of my life, whom should I dread?
2 When the wicked advance against me to eat me up, they, my opponents, my enemies, are the ones who stumble and fall.
3 Though an army pitch camp against me, my heart will not fear, though war break out against me, my trust will never be shaken.
13 This I believe: I shall see the goodness of Yahweh, in the land of the living.
14 Put your hope in Yahweh, be strong, let your heart be bold, put your hope in Yahweh.
Gospel, John 12:1-11
1 Six days before the Passover, Jesus went to Bethany, where Lazarus was, whom he had raised from the dead.
2 They gave a dinner for him there; Martha waited on them and Lazarus was among those at table.
3 Mary brought in a pound of very costly ointment, pure nard, and with it anointed the feet of Jesus, wiping them with her hair; the house was filled with the scent of the ointment.
4 Then Judas Iscariot -- one of his disciples, the man who was to betray him-said,
5 'Why was this ointment not sold for three hundred denarii and the money given to the poor?'
6 He said this, not because he cared about the poor, but because he was a thief; he was in charge of the common fund and used to help himself to the contents.
7 So Jesus said, 'Leave her alone; let her keep it for the day of my burial.
8 You have the poor with you always, you will not always have me.'
9 Meanwhile a large number of Jews heard that he was there and came not only on account of Jesus but also to see Lazarus whom he had raised from the dead.
10 Then the chief priests decided to kill Lazarus as well,
11 since it was on his account that many of the Jews were leaving them and believing in Jesus.
