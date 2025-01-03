Daily Reading for Friday, January 3rd, 2025
Daily Reading for Friday January 3, 2025Reading 1, First John 2:29-3:6
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 3-4, 5-6
Gospel, John 1:29-34
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, First John 2:29-3:6
29 If you know that he is upright you must recognise that everyone whose life is upright is a child of his.
1 You must see what great love the Father has lavished on us by letting us be called God's children -- which is what we are! The reason why the world does not acknowledge us is that it did not acknowledge him.
2 My dear friends, we are already God's children, but what we shall be in the future has not yet been revealed. We are well aware that when he appears we shall be like him, because we shall see him as he really is.
3 Whoever treasures this hope of him purifies himself, to be as pure as he is.
4 Whoever sins, acts wickedly, because all sin is wickedness.
5 Now you are well aware that he has appeared in order to take sins away, and that in him there is no sin.
6 No one who remains in him sins, and whoever sins has neither seen him nor recognised him.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 3-4, 5-6
1 [Psalm] Sing a new song to Yahweh, for he has performed wonders, his saving power is in his right hand and his holy arm.
3 mindful of his faithful love and his constancy to the House of Israel. The whole wide world has seen the saving power of our God.
4 Acclaim Yahweh, all the earth, burst into shouts of joy!
5 Play to Yahweh on the harp, to the sound of instruments;
6 to the sound of trumpet and horn, acclaim the presence of the King.
Gospel, John 1:29-34
29 The next day, he saw Jesus coming towards him and said, 'Look, there is the lamb of God that takes away the sin of the world.
30 It was of him that I said, "Behind me comes one who has passed ahead of me because he existed before me."
31 I did not know him myself, and yet my purpose in coming to baptise with water was so that he might be revealed to Israel.'
32 And John declared, 'I saw the Spirit come down on him like a dove from heaven and rest on him.
33 I did not know him myself, but he who sent me to baptise with water had said to me, "The man on whom you see the Spirit come down and rest is the one who is to baptise with the Holy Spirit."
34 I have seen and I testify that he is the Chosen One of God.'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for January 2nd, 2025Reading 1, First John 2:22-28
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 2-3, 3-4
Gospel, John 1:19-28
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Friday, January 03, 2025
- St. Genevieve: Saint of the Day for Friday, January 03, 2025
- Prayer for a Blessing on the New Year: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Daily Readings for Thursday, January 02, 2025
- St. Basil the Great: Saint of the Day for Thursday, January 02, 2025
- St. Theresa of the Child Jesus: Prayer of the Day for Monday, December 30, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.