Daily Reading for Thursday, October 10th, 2024
Daily Reading for Thursday October 10, 2024Reading 1, Galatians 3:1-5
Responsorial Psalm, Luke 1:69-70, 71-72, 73-75
Gospel, Luke 11:5-13
Reading 1, Galatians 3:1-5
1 You stupid people in Galatia! After you have had a clear picture of Jesus Christ crucified, right in front of your eyes, who has put a spell on you?
2 There is only one thing I should like you to tell me: How was it that you received the Spirit -- was it by the practice of the Law, or by believing in the message you heard?
3 Having begun in the Spirit, can you be so stupid as to end in the flesh?
4 Can all the favours you have received have had no effect at all -- if there really has been no effect?
5 Would you say, then, that he who so lavishly sends the Spirit to you, and causes the miracles among you, is doing this through your practice of the Law or because you believed the message you heard?
Responsorial Psalm, Luke 1:69-70, 71-72, 73-75
69 and he has established for us a saving power in the House of his servant David,
70 just as he proclaimed, by the mouth of his holy prophets from ancient times,
71 that he would save us from our enemies and from the hands of all those who hate us,
72 and show faithful love to our ancestors, and so keep in mind his holy covenant.
73 This was the oath he swore to our father Abraham,
74 that he would grant us, free from fear, to be delivered from the hands of our enemies,
75 to serve him in holiness and uprightness in his presence, all our days.
Gospel, Luke 11:5-13
5 He also said to them, 'Suppose one of you has a friend and goes to him in the middle of the night to say, "My friend, lend me three loaves,
6 because a friend of mine on his travels has just arrived at my house and I have nothing to offer him;"
7 and the man answers from inside the house, "Do not bother me. The door is bolted now, and my children are with me in bed; I cannot get up to give it to you."
8 I tell you, if the man does not get up and give it to him for friendship's sake, persistence will make him get up and give his friend all he wants.
9 'So I say to you: Ask, and it will be given to you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened to you.
10 For everyone who asks receives; everyone who searches finds; everyone who knocks will have the door opened.
11 What father among you, if his son asked for a fish, would hand him a snake?
12 Or if he asked for an egg, hand him a scorpion?
13 If you then, evil as you are, know how to give your children what is good, how much more will the heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him!'
